John Zhuwawo (born 02 April 1990) is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a striker for Herentals Football Club.

Career

Zhuwawo joined Caps United from Gunners having been part of police side Black Mambas when they were still in the topflight league in 2011 before they were relegated to Division One.

He joined Herentals in January 2022.[1] On 20 November 2017, John Zhuwawo was invited by South African Premiership club Cape Town Ajax for a three-day assessment.[2]

Assaulting Referee

In December 2019, Zhuwawo was one of four Caps United players who assaulted a referee and other officials before paying admission of guilt fines at Mzilikazi Police Station in Bulawayo. He and three other players were found not guilty by the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee.

John Zhuwawo together with Carlos Rusere, Dominic Chungwa and Ronald Chitiyo were acquitted by the committee chaired by Raphael Tsivama on charges of breaching the Premier Soccer League Rules and Regulations following their 0-1 defeat to Chicken Inn Football Club at Barbourfields Stadium on October 23 2019.

The players were charged in terms of non-existent Order 31.1.2.9 of the PSL rules and regulations. Also, the referee, Happy Mabhena, who was supposed to give evidence at the hearing and was booked at a Harare hotel is said to have got lost in the capital before his mobile phone went off.

The players’ acquittal, however, came after they each paid $100 in fines at Mzilikazi Police Station CR 136/10/19 in Bulawayo. When appearing before the PSL disciplinary committee, the four accused pleaded not guilty.[3]