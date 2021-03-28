Johnfart Sibanda is a Zimbabwean and the executive chairperson of Highlanders Football Club.

Election As Highlanders Chairperson

On Sunday 28 March 2021 Sibanda was elected the new executive chairperson of Highlanders Football Club in a close contest where he challenged Kenneth Mhlophe. Sibanda narrowly won with 154 votes to Mhlophe’s 149 taking office for the next three years before the next election.[1]