Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Johnfart Sibanda"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Johnfart Sibanda''' is a Zimbabwean and the executive chairperson of Highlanders Football Club. ==Election As Highlanders Chairperson== On Sunday 28 March 2021 Si...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 16:25, 28 March 2021

Johnfart Sibanda is a Zimbabwean and the executive chairperson of Highlanders Football Club.

Election As Highlanders Chairperson

On Sunday 28 March 2021 Sibanda was elected the new executive chairperson of Highlanders Football Club in a close contest where he challenged Kenneth Mhlophe. Sibanda narrowly won with 154 votes to Mhlophe’s 149 taking office for the next three years before the next election.[1]

References

  1. Johnfart Sibanda Elected New Bosso Chair, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: March 28, 2021, Retrieved: March 28, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Johnfart_Sibanda&oldid=101423"