Johnfart Sibanda is a Zimbabwean and the executive chairperson of Highlanders Football Club.
Election As Highlanders Chairperson
On Sunday 28 March 2021 Sibanda was elected the new executive chairperson of Highlanders Football Club in a close contest where he challenged Kenneth Mhlophe. Sibanda narrowly won with 154 votes to Mhlophe’s 149 taking office for the next three years before the next election.[1]
