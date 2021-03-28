Difference between revisions of "Johnfart Sibanda"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Johnfart Sibanda''' is a Zimbabwean and the executive chairperson of Highlanders Football Club. ==Election As Highlanders Chairperson== On Sunday 28 March 2021 Si...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 3:
|Line 3:
==Election As Highlanders Chairperson==
==Election As Highlanders Chairperson==
|−
On Sunday 28 March 2021 Sibanda was elected the new executive chairperson of [[Highlanders Football Club]] in a close contest where he challenged [[Kenneth Mhlophe]]. Sibanda narrowly won with 154 votes to Mhlophe’s 149 taking office for the next three years before the next election.<ref name="N">[https://www.newzimbabwe.com/johnfart-sibanda-elected-new-bosso-chair/ Johnfart Sibanda Elected New Bosso Chair], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: March 28, 2021, Retrieved: March 28, 2021</ref>
|+
On Sunday 28 March 2021 Sibanda was elected the new executive chairperson of [[Highlanders Football Club]] in a close contest where he challenged [[Kenneth Mhlophe]]. Sibanda narrowly won with 154 votes to Mhlophe’s 149 taking office for the next three years before the next election
|+
|+
.<ref name="N">[https://www.newzimbabwe.com/johnfart-sibanda-elected-new-bosso-chair/ Johnfart Sibanda Elected New Bosso Chair], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: March 28, 2021, Retrieved: March 28, 2021</ref>
==References==
==References==
|Line 12:
|Line 14:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Johnfart Sibanda, Johnfart Sibanda biography, Johnfart Sibanda Highlanders, Johnfart Sibanda Highlanders Football Club
|keywords= Johnfart Sibanda, Johnfart Sibanda biography, Johnfart Sibanda Highlanders, Johnfart Sibanda Highlanders Football Club
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image=
|image=
|image_alt=
|image_alt=
Latest revision as of 16:32, 28 March 2021
Johnfart Sibanda is a Zimbabwean and the executive chairperson of Highlanders Football Club.
Election As Highlanders Chairperson
On Sunday 28 March 2021 Sibanda was elected the new executive chairperson of Highlanders Football Club in a close contest where he challenged Kenneth Mhlophe. Sibanda narrowly won with 154 votes to Mhlophe’s 149 taking office for the next three years before the next election.
Morgen Dube was also elected secretary winning by 212 votes against Israel Moyo’s 91 while Mgcini Mafu was elected a committee member after getting 176 votes beating Bhekumuzi Sibanda who got 128.[1]
References
- ↑ Johnfart Sibanda Elected New Bosso Chair, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: March 28, 2021, Retrieved: March 28, 2021