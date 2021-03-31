[[File:Johnfart Sibanda.jpg|thumb|Johnfart Sibanda]] '''Johnfart Sibanda''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] football administrator and the executive chairperson of [[Highlanders Football Club]].

'''Johnfart Sibanda''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] and the executive chairperson of [[Highlanders Football Club]].

Johnfart Sibanda

Johnfart Sibanda is a Zimbabwean football administrator and the executive chairperson of Highlanders Football Club.

Election As Highlanders Chairperson

On Sunday 28 March 2021 Sibanda was elected the new executive chairperson of Highlanders Football Club in a close contest where he challenged Kenneth Mhlophe. Sibanda narrowly won with 154 votes to Mhlophe’s 149 taking office for the next three years before the next election.

Morgen Dube was also elected secretary winning by 212 votes against Israel Moyo’s 91 while Mgcini Mafu was elected a committee member after getting 176 votes beating Bhekumuzi Sibanda who got 128.[1]