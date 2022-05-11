In the [[ Zimbabwe By-elections ( March 2022 ) ]], he was re-elected as Member of [[Parliament]] for Kuwadzana of [[Citizens Coalition for Change]]. He received 7157 votes, [[Nhambu Betty]] of [[Zanu PF]] followed with 2636 votes, [[Madamombe Fatima]] of [[MDC A]] had 259 votes while [[UDA]]’s [[Mapfumo Nesbet]] got 56 votes.

In the [[March 2022 by-elections ]], he was re-elected as Member of [[Parliament]] for Kuwadzana of [[Citizens Coalition for Change]]. He received 7157 votes, [[Nhambu Betty]] of [[Zanu PF]] followed with 2636 votes, [[Madamombe Fatima]] of [[MDC A]] had 259 votes while [[UDA]]’s [[Mapfumo Nesbet]] got 56 votes.

'''Matambo''' polled 757 votes with the closest challenger [[Girison Mandere]] polling 526. Other aspirants who lost were [[Fabie Qabuko]] (243), [[Rebecca Nengomasha]] (168), and [[Moses Mlanji]] (11).<ref name="ZM"/>

Johnson Matambo is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC). Matambo is a former Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officer.

Background

Matambo is from Gokwe district in Midlands Province.[1]

Career

Johnson Matambo, who became a CIO operative in 2009 also once served as a driver to Nelson Chamisa. After training to become a CIO operative, Matambo was posted to the Ministry of Information Communication Technology (ICT) in 2009.

It was at the ICT Ministry in 2009 that Matambo was allocated to the pool of drivers who served Chamisa who at the time was Minister of Information, Communication Technology in the Government of National Unity. Matambo served as Chamisa's driver up to the end of the Government of National Unity (GNU) in July 2013, before disappearing off the radar of MDC structures in Kuwadzana.

He resurfaced as an employee of a Government-linked humanitarian organisation with offices in Milton Park. Around 2017, Johnson again found his way back to Chamisa's close security team when Morgan Tsvangirai appointed Chamisa as MDC Vice President under controversial circumstances in 2017.

Matambo has refused to comment about his CIO background. He used the fact that his parents have a house in Kuwadzana to be in the CCC party structures.

In October 2020, Matambo won the primary election to contest in the by-elections for the Kuwadzana Constituency parliamentary seat which fell vacant following the death of Miriam Mushayi in early September 2020.

