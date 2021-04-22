Difference between revisions of "Johnson Mudzingwa"
In July 2018, Johnson Mudzingwa was elected to Ward 35 Mazowe RDC, for Zanu PF with 858 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 35 Mazowe RDC with 858 votes, beating Hilton Mushonga of MDC Alliance with 518 votes and Munashe Gabriel Machiri of PRC with 32 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020