Zimondi, Chihuri, Shiri, Sibanda, Chiwenga
* Air Marshal [[Perence Shiri]] - Commander of the [[Air Force of Zimbabwe]]
* Commissioner [[Augustine Chihuri]] - Commissioner General of the [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]]
Major General (Ret.) Zimondi - Head of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services
* [[Happyton Bonyongwe]] - Director-General of the [[Central Intelligence Organisation]]<ref name="NewsDay1">{{cite web |author = Richard Chiza |date = February 17, 2015 |title = Mugabe moves to dissolve JOC|work = NewsDay |publisher = AMH |url = https://www.newsday.co.zw/2015/09/17/mugabe-moves-to-dissolve-joc/ |accessdate = July 27, 2017 |quote = }}</ref>.
The Joint Operations Command (JOC) is a body comprising of senior officials from the Zimbabwe National Army, Air Force of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services and Central Intelligence Organisation[1] which is responsible for the coordination of state security in Zimbabwe.
The JOC has been accused of spearheading most State-sponsored atrocities since independence as well as manipulating elections [2]. The Joint Operations Command is also informally called the securocrats. [3]
The Joint Operations Command was established during the Second Chimurenga by the Rhodesian Security Services to counter the efforts of the freedom fighters. After independence the JOC retained its role.
Members of the Joint Operations Command
- General Constantino Chiwenga - Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces
- Lieutenant General Philip Sibanda - Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army
- Air Marshal Perence Shiri - Commander of the Air Force of Zimbabwe
- Commissioner Augustine Chihuri - Commissioner General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police
- Major General (Ret.) Paradzai Zimondi - Head of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services
- Happyton Bonyongwe - Director-General of the Central Intelligence Organisation[2].
References
- ↑ "Power sharing in Zimbabwe threatened by five-man cabal". The Guardian. February 14, 2009. Retrieved July 27, 2017.Page Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css has no content.
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Richard Chiza (February 17, 2015). "Mugabe moves to dissolve JOC". NewsDay. AMH. Retrieved July 27, 2017.Page Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css has no content.
- ↑ "Zimbabwean generals have 'taken Robert Mugabe's power'". The Telegraph. January 5, 2008. Retrieved July 27, 2017.Page Module:Citation/CS1/styles.css has no content.