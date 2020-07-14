Zimondi, Chihuri, Shiri, Sibanda, Chiwenga

The Joint Operations Command (JOC) is a body comprising of senior officials from the Zimbabwe National Army, Air Force of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services and Central Intelligence Organisation[1] which is responsible for the coordination of state security in Zimbabwe.

The JOC has been accused of spearheading most State-sponsored atrocities since independence as well as manipulating elections [2]. The Joint Operations Command is also informally called the securocrats. [3]

The Joint Operations Command was established during the Second Chimurenga by the Rhodesian Security Services to counter the efforts of the freedom fighters. After independence the JOC retained its role.





