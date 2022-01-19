In July 2018, Jokonia Mubayiwa Mayepi was elected to Ward 9 Buhera RDC, for Zanu PF with 1429 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 9 Buhera RDC with 1429 votes, beating James Nyamunda of MDC Alliance with 787 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

Jokonia Mubayiwa Mayepi