Jolidee Matongo is a South African politician who was elected City of Johannesburg mayor in August 2021.

Background

Jolidee Matongo grew up in Soweto.[1]

Education

Matongo holds a diploma in public management, a postgraduate degree in public management from Unisa and a postgraduate diploma in management from the Milpark Business School. When he was elected Mayor he was said to be studying towards a master’s degree in public administration at MANCOSA.[1][2]

ANC Career

Matongo served as the ANC's Johannesburg spokesperson while Parks Tau was mayor and when the ANC was in opposition while the DA governed the City from 2016 to 2019. Jolidee Matongo held a number of leadership positions in the regional ANC Youth League.

Career As Mayor=

He was elected as a councillor in 2016. On Tuesday 10 August 2021, Jolidee Matongo was elected City of Johannesburg mayor. He had previously served as the city's mayoral committee member for finance. He became the third mayor in the City since the local government elections in 2016, with the City first being led by former DA member Herman Mashaba, followed by Geoff Makhubo, who died in July 2021 from Covid-19-related complications at the age of 53.

The ANC, with 124 seats in the council, required an additional 12 votes from other parties to install Matongo. He was the ANC's preferred candidate for mayor after he and fellow candidates Salphina Mulaudzi and Mpho Moerane were interviewed by the ANC’s national officials.

He has held various positions in the City, including operations manager in the housing department and deputy director of youth development.