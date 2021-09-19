|description= Jolidee Matongo was a South African politician who was elected City of Johannesburg mayor in August 2021. He is the son of a Zimbabwean migrant.

Matongo held a diploma in public management, a postgraduate degree in public management from Unisa and a postgraduate diploma in management from the Milpark Business School. When he was elected Mayor he was said to be studying towards a master’s degree in public administration at MANCOSA.<ref name="DM"/><ref name="MG">[https://mg.co.za/politics/2021-08-10-jolidee-matongo-elected-as-johannesburgs-new-mayor/ Jolidee Matongo elected as Johannesburg’s new mayor], ''Mail&Guardian'', Published: Retrieved: August 11, 2021</ref>

Jolidee Matongo grew up in Soweto.<ref name="DM">Greg Nicolson, [https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/article/2021-08-10-new-joburg-mayor-jolidee-matongo-warns-officials-to-perform-or-be-axed/ New Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo warns officials to perform or be axed], ''Daily Maverick'', Published: August 10, 2021, Retrieved: August 11, 2021</ref> He was the son of the late Edward Matongo who was a migrant from [[Zimbabwe]].

Background

Jolidee Matongo grew up in Soweto.[1] He was the son of the late Edward Matongo who was a migrant from Zimbabwe.

Education

Matongo held a diploma in public management, a postgraduate degree in public management from Unisa and a postgraduate diploma in management from the Milpark Business School. When he was elected Mayor he was said to be studying towards a master’s degree in public administration at MANCOSA.[1][2]

Political Career

Jolidee Matongo was a member of the Soweto Student Congress and the Congress of South African Students (Cosas) before moving on to serve as the regional head of communications in the ANC for eight years.[3] Matongo served as the ANC's Johannesburg spokesperson while Parks Tau was mayor and when the ANC was in opposition while the DA governed the City from 2016 to 2019. Jolidee Matongo held a number of leadership positions in the regional ANC Youth League.

Career As Mayor

He was elected as a councillor in 2016. On Tuesday 10 August 2021, Jolidee Matongo was elected City of Johannesburg mayor. He had previously served as the city's mayoral committee member for finance since 2019. He became the third mayor in the City since the local government elections in 2016, with the City first being led by former DA member Herman Mashaba, followed by Geoff Makhubo, who died in July 2021 from Covid-19-related complications at the age of 53.

The ANC, with 124 seats in the council, required an additional 12 votes from other parties to install Matongo. He was the ANC's preferred candidate for mayor after he and fellow candidates Salphina Mulaudzi and Mpho Moerane were interviewed by the ANC’s national officials.[1][4]

General Career

He has held various positions in the City, including operations manager in the housing department and deputy director of youth development.

At the Census project in 2001 Jolidee Matongo was the national trainer. He served as project manager for the Management Schools Training Programs (MSTP).[1][3]

Death

On 18 September 2021, Jolidee Matongo died in a car accident aged 46. Matongo had earlier accompanied President Cyril Ramaphosa in Soweto, to campaign for the ANC ahead of the 2021 municipal elections.[5]