Jonah Chivasa is an award-winning Zimbabwean gospel musician.





Background

Chivasa relocated to Harare from Bindura so that he could focus on his musical career full-time, with access to various platforms, resources and networking.[1]

Mathias Mhere and Prince Mafukidze are Chivasa's uncles.[2]

Wife

Jonah Chivasa is married to Rachel J. He paid lobola for Rachel J in September 2021. Rachel J had a relationship with Zanu-PF politician Terence Mukupe.[3]

Career

His first song was titled Ndinogamuchira and was released in 2016. Jonah Chivasa said the song topped charts on several radio stations and so did his next single Ngavapinde Havo. Chivasa's major breakthrough came in 2019 with the hit song Ndozvinoita Nyasha.[1] Chivasa released his debut album called Humambo in 2016. In June 2018 he launched his second album named Jeso which featured Pastor G, Pastor Prince Mafukidze, Mathias Mhere to name a few. He released the song Fevha in September 2021.[3]

Discography

Albums

Humambo (2016)

(2016) Jeso (2018)

Awards

Jonah Chivasa won the Best Collaboration of the year category at the Permican Awards and a nomination for the Best Gospel song of the year at the Star FM Awards for his song Ndozvinoita Nyasha.[1]