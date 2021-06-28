Difference between revisions of "Jonah Fabisch"

In June 2021, Fabisch was included in the Warriors squad for the Cosafa tournament. He qualifies to play for Zimbabwe through his mother [[Chawada Kachidza-Fabisch]]. He holds a Zimbabwean passport.<ref name="ND">HENRY MHARA, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/06/fabisch-in-warriors-provisional-squad/ Fabisch in Warriors provisional squad], ''NewsDay'', Published: June 28, 2021, Retrieved: June 28, 2021</ref>

Jonah Fabisch is the son of the late Dream Team coach Reinhard Fabisch. He is currently playing for Hamburg SV in Germany his father's native country.

Background

Jonah was born on 13 August 2001 to former Warriors coach Reinhard Fabisch and Chawada Kachidza-Fabisch.[1] His surname rings loud in the memories of the Zimbabwean football community. His father was the mentor of the famed Dream Team that featured the likes of Peter Ndlovu, the late Benjamin Nkonjera and Francis Shonhayi among others.

Career

Jonah has developed through the age group teams of the German Bundesliga team and is now a junior international for Germany. Early this year, Hamburg awarded the 17-year old a four- year contract to starve off increasing interest from other Bundesliga teams.[2]

Jonah Fabisch

National Team

He was selected for the initial Warriors’ 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia in 2020 but excused himself from the two ties.

His mother wrote to Zifa at the time that her son needed to concentrate on his club football, at Hamburger SV.

In June 2021, Fabisch was included in the Warriors squad for the Cosafa tournament. He qualifies to play for Zimbabwe through his mother Chawada Kachidza-Fabisch. He holds a Zimbabwean passport.[3]