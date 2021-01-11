Difference between revisions of "Jonas Chanda"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Jonas Kamima Chanda''' is a Zambian politician and the Minister of Health. He is also Bwana Mukubwa member of Parliament. ==Career== ===Politics=== On 10 January 2021, C...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 10:43, 11 January 2021
Jonas Kamima Chanda is a Zambian politician and the Minister of Health. He is also Bwana Mukubwa member of Parliament.
Career
Politics
On 10 January 2021, Chanda was appointed Zambia's Minister of Health by Edgar Lungu. Before his appointment, Chanda was Minister of Water Affairs.[1]
References
- ↑ President Lungu Fires Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, Dr Jonas Chanda is the New Health Minister, Lusaka Times, Published: January 10, 2021, Retrieved: January 11, 2021