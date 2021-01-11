Pindula

Jonas Kamima Chanda is a Zambian politician and the Minister of Health. He is also Bwana Mukubwa member of Parliament.

Career

Politics

On 10 January 2021, Chanda was appointed Zambia's Minister of Health by Edgar Lungu. Before his appointment, Chanda was Minister of Water Affairs.[1]

References

