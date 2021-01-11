As a physician Chanda has 18 years of experience, leading large scale, complex multi-donor funded public health programmes in Zambia, Botswana, Swaziland, Nigeria and Rwanda.<ref name="D">Christine Chisha, [http://www.daily-mail.co.zm/chanda-set-on-improving-bwana-mkubwa-constituency/ Chanda set on improving Bwana Mkubwa constituency], ''Zambia Daily Mail Limited'', Published: January 1, 2017, Retrieved: January 11, 2021</ref>

Jonas Kamima Chanda is a Zambian politician and the Minister of Health. He is also Bwana Mukubwa member of Parliament.

Background

He grew up in Masala and Mushili townships.[1] His father was Pascal Chanda.[2]

Age

He was born on 22 December 1972.[3]

Wife

Dr Chanda is married to Sophie.[3]

Children

He has a daughter named Tasha.[2]

Education

He attended Masala Primary and Masala Secondary Schools.[1] He holds a BSc Human Biology and MBChB Medicine and Surgery from the University of Zambia .[3]

Career

Politics

In 2005, Dr Chanda joined politics while he was working in Botswana and served as the Patriotic Front (PF) organiser, raising financial resources for the party.

Michael Sata appointed him as PF chairman finance for overseas branches and was tasked to raise funds for the party at national, district and provincial levels in 2007.

In 2011, he applied to stand as MP but was not adopted. Dr Chanda was not discouraged and continued working for the party until he was adopted in 2016.[2]

On 10 January 2021, Chanda was appointed Zambia's Minister of Health by Edgar Lungu. Before his appointment, Chanda was Minister of Water Affairs.[4]

Medical Career

As a physician Chanda has 18 years of experience, leading large scale, complex multi-donor funded public health programmes in Zambia, Botswana, Swaziland, Nigeria and Rwanda.[2]