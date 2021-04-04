|description= Jonathan Ball was a South African publisher who founded his publishing company in 1976 and went on to become a leading publisher and distributor in South Africa.

Jonathan Ball founded Jonathan Ball Publishing in 1976 and went on to become a leading publisher and distributor in South Africa. His company has distributed a number of well-known books, including the Harry Potter Series, Wilbur Smith and Jodi Picoult (Picoh).<ref name="E">[https://www.enca.com/news/sa-publisher-jonathan-ball-passes-away SA publisher Jonathan Ball passes away], ''eNCA'', Published: April 4, 2021, Retrieved: April 4, 2021</ref>

In 1972, Ball joined the publishing house Macmillan and was soon promoted to sales director. In June 1976, Ball took the decision to start out as an independent publisher.

Background

Ball was born in Johannesburg to a Catholic family in 1951.[1]

Wife

Jonathan Ball's wife, Pam, died in 2018.[1]

Education

He was schooled at Highlands North Boys High before completing his national service with the South African Air Force in 1970. [1]

Career

Ball's first job was with Collier-Macmillan, headed up by Ad Donker, who went on to start Ad Donker Publishers and who would become a formative influence in Ball's life.

Jonathan Ball Publishing

Jonathan Ball Publishing was started behind Jonathan's brother David's industrial workshop in Selby, Johannesburg. Ball was soon joined by Alison Lowry, who became his editor-in-chief, and Jonathan Ball Publishers was launched. In 1978, he published The Super-Afrikaners, written by journalists Ivor Wilkins and Hans Strydom which for the first time exposed the Afrikaner Broederbond and listed the names of the members of the ultra-secret and powerful society that loomed over all aspects of South African life.

In 1980 he entered a deal with UK publisher Hodder & Stoughton which failed for him, ending in his departure from the joint venture. A year later, he restarted Jonathan Ball Publishers with new backing, buying back his catalogue and name; a move that would prove decisive for the future. In 1992, Ball sold the business to Naspers. Ball formally retired in 2015, after 45 years in publishing.[1]

Death

Jonathan Ball died on 3 April 2021. Ball died of cancer at the age of 69. His death was confirmed by CEO of Jonathan Ball publishing.[2] He died at his home in Cape Town.[1]