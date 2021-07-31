Difference between revisions of "Jonathan Banda"
Jonathan Banda is the manager of Zimdancehall musician Winky D.
Career
In 2019, Jonathan Banda left his job as director of disability affairs in the Ministry of Health and Child Care.[1]
