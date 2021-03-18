|description= Jonathan Mufandaedza is the chief executive officer of the National Biotechnology Authority.

Criminal Abuse of Office and Fraud Charges

In March 2021 he appeared in court facing 22 counts of criminal abuse of office and one of fraud. The State opposed bail on the grounds that Mufandaedza was likely to interfere with witnesses since they are his subordinates.

It also opposed bail saying the accused was facing a serious offence which attracts a lengthy custodial jail term upon conviction and that might induce him to abscond trial. Mufandaedza's lawyer said that his client was arrested in January but the police elected to bring him to court on 17 March 2021.

He further stated that his client knew of the 23 counts in January 2020 but chose to stay.

The magistrate rolled over the matter to 18 March 2021 for the continuation of cross-examination.[1]