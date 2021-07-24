Difference between revisions of "Jonathan Muvingi"
Jonathan Muvingi is considered the strongest man in Zimbabwe after he pulled a 6,5-tonne haulage truck with his mouth. He is a Corporal in the Zimbabwe National Army.
Background
Jonathan Muvingi was born in a family of eight and is the only one who boasts this rare talent. He grew up in Chiredzi.[1]
Wife
Jonathan Muvingi is married although he did not reveal the name of his wife.[1]
Career
As Strongman
In 2018, Muvingi pulled a haulage truck at the National Sports Stadium on Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day. Revealing how he became strong, Jonathan Muvingi told The Herald:
"I go to the gym every day from 4am to 6am before leaving for work. Then I train from 8am to 12 noon before breaking for lunch, I then resume training from 5pm till late. So basically I spend most of my time at the gym lifting weights. Since I am a wrestler by profession, I have been training since 2007 but have recently just upped my game on heavyweight lifting. When training, I don’t lift anything less than 550 kilogrammes and for bench pressing I need from 370 to 400 kilogrammes."
In 2021, Muvingi was invited to compete in the African Kurash Championships which were held in Cameroon from the 26th to the 30th of August 2021.[2]
As A Wrestler
In January 2020, Jonathan Muvingi won a bronze medal in the World Wrestling Championships held in Iran. He lost his manager Peter Kwarare to Covid-19 and for months he battled to find matches.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Rumbidzai Ngwenya, Meet Zim’s own Samson, The Herald, Published: August 18, 2018, Retrieved: July 24, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Zimbabwe’s strongest man invited for continental contest, The Herald, Published: July 22, 2021, Retrieved: July 24, 2021