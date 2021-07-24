Jonathan Muvingi

Jonathan Muvingi is considered the strongest man in Zimbabwe after he pulled a 6,5-tonne haulage truck with his mouth. He is a Corporal in the Zimbabwe National Army.

Background

Jonathan Muvingi was born in a family of eight and is the only one who boasts this rare talent. He grew up in Chiredzi.[1]

Wife

Jonathan Muvingi is married although he did not reveal the name of his wife.[1]

Career

As Strongman

In 2018, Muvingi pulled a haulage truck at the National Sports Stadium on Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day. Revealing how he became strong, Jonathan Muvingi told The Herald:

"I go to the gym every day from 4am to 6am before leaving for work. Then I train from 8am to 12 noon before breaking for lunch, I then resume training from 5pm till late. So basically I spend most of my time at the gym lifting weights. Since I am a wrestler by profession, I have been training since 2007 but have recently just upped my game on heavyweight lifting. When training, I don’t lift anything less than 550 kilogrammes and for bench pressing I need from 370 to 400 kilogrammes."

[1]

In 2021, Muvingi was invited to compete in the African Kurash Championships which were held in Cameroon from the 26th to the 30th of August 2021.[2]

As A Wrestler

In January 2020, Jonathan Muvingi won a bronze medal in the World Wrestling Championships held in Iran. He lost his manager Peter Kwarare to Covid-19 and for months he battled to find matches.[2]