'''Samukange''' filed a renunciation at the High Court and dropped representing Kasukuwere. He said that representing Kasukwuere had resulted in a conflict of interest and made the decision after “overwhelming pressure” from youths in his province. <ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/10/04/kasukuwere-dumped-by-lawyer-samukange-claims-conflict-of-interest-after-pressure-from-youths/ Kasukuwere Dumped By Lawyer, Samukange Claims Conflict Of Interest After Pressure From Youths ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, published: 04 Oct 2018, retrieved: 16 Nov 2018''</ref>

Samukange represented Kasukuwere who was facing four counts of alleged abuse of office.<ref name="The Herald"> [https://www.herald.co.zw/kasukuwere-arrested/ Kasukuwere arrested],'' The Herald, retrieved: 16 Nov 2018''</ref>

''' Samkange ''' represented [[Simon Mann]] who was arrested in [[Zimbabwe]] whilst in transit to Equatorial Guinea to allegedly stage a coup d'état to overthrow the government. It was alleged that Mann wanted to lead a mercenary force into the capital Malabo in an effort to overthrow President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo .

Samkange represented [[ Simon Mann ]] who was arrested in [[ Zimbabwe ]] whilst in transit to Equatorial Guinea to allegedly stage a coup d ' état to overthrow the government . It was alleged that Mann wanted to lead a mercenary force into the capital Malabo in an effort to overthrow President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo .

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[ A History of Zimbabwean Elections ]] ) ''' [[ Mudzi ]] South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

'''Jonathan Samukange''' is a lawyer, an advocate of the High Court, politician, Member of Parliament for [[Mudzi]] South and a sometime member of [[ Zanu PF]] (he was elected as an independent) . ''' Jonathan ''' is also a senior partner at Venturas & Samukange law firm.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service/Career

Events

Notable cases

Simon Mann

