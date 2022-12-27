At least seven men including a former Zimbabwe army officer were arrested and charged with treason for allegedly plotting the coup in '''2007'''. Their lawyer '''Jonathan Samukange''' said his clients pleaded not guilty to the charges. He said they were arrested while meeting to form a new political party. <ref name="VOA">[https://www.voanews.com/a/a-13-2007-06-16-voa19/348273.html At Least Five Charged in Alleged Zimbabwe Coup Plot], ''VOA'', Published: June 6, 2007, Retrieved: December 21, 2021</ref>

Jonathan Samukange is a lawyer, an advocate of the High Court, politician, Member of Parliament for Mudzi South and a sometime member of Zanu PF (he was elected as an independent). Jonathan is also a senior partner at Venturas & Samukange law firm.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mudzi South returned to Parliament:

Jonathan Samukange Independent with 7 879 votes or 48.70 percent,

Independent with 7 879 votes or 48.70 percent, Eric Navaya of Zanu PF with 7 742 votes or 47.85 percent,

Milton Kanomukuyu of MDC–T with 400 votes or 2.47 percent,

Samson Chikandira of MDC–N with 158 votes or 0.98 percent,

Total 16 179 votes

Events

Notable cases

Simon Mann

Samkange represented Simon Mann who was arrested in Zimbabwe whilst in transit to Equatorial Guinea to allegedly stage a coup d'état to overthrow the government. It was alleged that Mann wanted to lead a mercenary force into the capital Malabo in an effort to overthrow President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

Jonathan Samukange was arrested by the police for allegedly bringing a witness into the country under false pretences in a bid to prop up his client’s case. [1]

Samukange represented Kasukuwere who was facing four counts of alleged abuse of office. [2]

Samukange filed a renunciation at the High Court and dropped representing Kasukuwere. He said that representing Kasukwuere had resulted in a conflict of interest and made the decision after “overwhelming pressure” from youths in his province. [3]

At least seven men including a former Zimbabwe army officer were arrested and charged with treason for allegedly plotting the coup in 2007. Their lawyer Jonathan Samukange said his clients pleaded not guilty to the charges. He said they were arrested while meeting to form a new political party. [4]