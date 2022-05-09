Jonathan Siyachitema (born 1932) was an Anglican bishop in Zimbabwe. Siyachitema was the former bishop of Harare

Background

In 2021, Jonathan Siyachitema lost five family members in a space of a few weeks to Covid-19. He lost his wife Rosemary, who was a celebrated consumer activist and the executive director of the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe.

His daughters, Elizabeth and Rosemary, as well as his brother, Reverend Fanuel Siyachitema, and sister, Mrs Judith Bindu, also reportedly succumbed to Covid-19.[1]

Education & Career

Jonathan Siyachitema was educated at Sarum College in Salisbury, England. He was ordained a priest in 1971 for the diocese of Bulawayo and served as Archdeacon of Matabeleland from 1974 to 1978 then Dean of Bulawayo until 1981. He was appointed suffragan bishop of the Lundi in 1981 and was elected Bishop of Harare in 1995, retiring in 2000.[2]

In July 1996, Jonathan Siyachitema was replaced as the President of the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC). Before his replacement as ZCC President, Siyachitema had caused controversy in Zimbabwe by publicly criticising homosexuals, but a ZCC official said this was not the reason for his replacement.

Enos Chomutiri who was ZCC vice-president said Siyachitema was replaced because he had served as president for two four-year terms, so the council felt a change was needed.[3]