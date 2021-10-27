Pindula

'''Jonathan Wutawunashe''', a former Ambassador, was appointed Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications, in September 2018. He is a musician and the co-founder of the gospel group The Family Singers.
  
 
==Personal Details==
Line 46: Line 46:
  
 
<ref name=" ED reshuffles permanent secretaries"> [https://www.herald.co.zw/ed-reshuffles-permanent-secretaries/  ED reshuffles permanent secretaries], ''The Herald'', Published: 20 September 2018, Retrieved: 17 April 2020''</ref>
==References==
<references/>
 +
Jonathan Wutawunashe, a former Ambassador, was appointed Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications, in September 2018. He is a musician and the co-founder of the gospel group The Family Singers.

Personal Details

He is the younger brother of cleric and Family of God Church founder Andrew Wutawunashe.[1]

Wife

He is married to Shuvai.[1]

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 - Appointed Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications.

Events

In September 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed new permanent secretaries, reassigned others and retired some others, under the Second Republic.

  • Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications: former Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services George Charamba,
  • Secretary to the Service Commissions: Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe.
  • Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services: TBA.
  • Permanent Secretary, Primary and Secondary Education: TBA.
  • Permanent Secretary for Defence and War Veterans: retained by Martin Rushwaya
  • Permanent Secretary for Finance and EconomicDevelopment: George Tongesayi Guvamatanga
  • Permanent Secretary for Energy and Power Development: Gloria Magombo.
  • Permanent Secretary for Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development: Rudo Chitiga.
  • Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage: Melusi Matshiya.
  • Permanent Secretary for Transport and Infrastructural Development: Amos Marawa.
  • Permanent Secretary for Local Government, Public Works and National Housing: George Magosvongwe.
  • Permanent Secretary for Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development: Fanuel Tagwira.
  • Permanent Secretary for Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate: Ringson Chitsiko (retained).
  • Permanent Secretary for Health and Child Care: Brigadier-General Gerald Gwinji (retained).
  • Permanent Secretary for Industry and Commerce: Mavis Sibanda
  • Permanent Secretary for Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry: Munesushe Munodawafa (moving from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development).
  • Permanent Secretary for Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare: James Manzou.
  • Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade: Judith Kateera replacing Joey Bimha.
  • Permanent Secretary for Mines and Mining Development Information: Onesimo Moyo.
  • Permanent Secretary for Communication Technology and Courier Services: Samuel Kundishora (retained).
  • Permanent Secretary for Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation: Thokozile Chitepo (former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry).
  • Permanent Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs: Virginia Mabiza (retained).

President Mnangagwa had also re-assigned senior officials who included permanent secretaries, principal directors and equivalent grades to other duties. Senior Officials: Ray C Ndhlukula, Pretty Sunguro, Washington Mbizvo, Ambassador Stuart Comberbach, Ambassador Nicholas Kitikiti, Willard Manungo, Prince Mupazviriho and Desire Sibanda. Officials: Abigail Shoniwa, Ambassador Grace Mutandiro, Sibusisiwe Zembe, Ambassador Mary Mubi, Ozias Hove, Clemence Masango, Eghpha Jokomo, Simon Masanga, Eria Phiri, Clifford Matorera, Innocent Tizora. Retired: Ngoni Masoka, Partson Mbiriri, Ambassador Joey Bimha, Ambassador Boniface Chidyausiku, Tobaiwa Mudede, Ambassador Kelebert Nkomani, Ethel Mlalazi, Anne Knuth and Valentine Vera.

[2]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Family of God Church, The Herald, Published: August 6, 2915, Retrieved: October 27, 2021
  2. ED reshuffles permanent secretaries, The Herald, Published: 20 September 2018, Retrieved: 17 April 2020
