'''Jonathan Wutawunashe''', a former Ambassador, was appointed Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications, in September 2018.
'''Jonathan Wutawunashe''', a former Ambassador, was appointed Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications, in September 2018.
<ref name=" ED reshuffles permanent secretaries"> [https://www.herald.co.zw/ed-reshuffles-permanent-secretaries/ ED reshuffles permanent secretaries], ''The Herald'', Published: 20 September 2018, Retrieved: 17 April 2020''</ref>
<ref name=" ED reshuffles permanent secretaries"> [https://www.herald.co.zw/ed-reshuffles-permanent-secretaries/ ED reshuffles permanent secretaries], ''The Herald'', Published: 20 September 2018, Retrieved: 17 April 2020''</ref>
Latest revision as of 09:23, 27 October 2021
Jonathan Wutawunashe, a former Ambassador, was appointed Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications, in September 2018. He is a musician and the co-founder of the gospel group The Family Singers.
Personal Details
He is the younger brother of cleric and Family of God Church founder Andrew Wutawunashe.[1]
Wife
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 - Appointed Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications.
Events
In September 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed new permanent secretaries, reassigned others and retired some others, under the Second Republic.
- Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications: former Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services George Charamba,
- Secretary to the Service Commissions: Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe.
- Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services: TBA.
- Permanent Secretary, Primary and Secondary Education: TBA.
- Permanent Secretary for Defence and War Veterans: retained by Martin Rushwaya
- Permanent Secretary for Finance and EconomicDevelopment: George Tongesayi Guvamatanga
- Permanent Secretary for Energy and Power Development: Gloria Magombo.
- Permanent Secretary for Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development: Rudo Chitiga.
- Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage: Melusi Matshiya.
- Permanent Secretary for Transport and Infrastructural Development: Amos Marawa.
- Permanent Secretary for Local Government, Public Works and National Housing: George Magosvongwe.
- Permanent Secretary for Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development: Fanuel Tagwira.
- Permanent Secretary for Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate: Ringson Chitsiko (retained).
- Permanent Secretary for Health and Child Care: Brigadier-General Gerald Gwinji (retained).
- Permanent Secretary for Industry and Commerce: Mavis Sibanda
- Permanent Secretary for Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry: Munesushe Munodawafa (moving from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development).
- Permanent Secretary for Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare: James Manzou.
- Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade: Judith Kateera replacing Joey Bimha.
- Permanent Secretary for Mines and Mining Development Information: Onesimo Moyo.
- Permanent Secretary for Communication Technology and Courier Services: Samuel Kundishora (retained).
- Permanent Secretary for Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation: Thokozile Chitepo (former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry).
- Permanent Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs: Virginia Mabiza (retained).
President Mnangagwa had also re-assigned senior officials who included permanent secretaries, principal directors and equivalent grades to other duties. Senior Officials: Ray C Ndhlukula, Pretty Sunguro, Washington Mbizvo, Ambassador Stuart Comberbach, Ambassador Nicholas Kitikiti, Willard Manungo, Prince Mupazviriho and Desire Sibanda. Officials: Abigail Shoniwa, Ambassador Grace Mutandiro, Sibusisiwe Zembe, Ambassador Mary Mubi, Ozias Hove, Clemence Masango, Eghpha Jokomo, Simon Masanga, Eria Phiri, Clifford Matorera, Innocent Tizora. Retired: Ngoni Masoka, Partson Mbiriri, Ambassador Joey Bimha, Ambassador Boniface Chidyausiku, Tobaiwa Mudede, Ambassador Kelebert Nkomani, Ethel Mlalazi, Anne Knuth and Valentine Vera.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Family of God Church, The Herald, Published: August 6, 2915, Retrieved: October 27, 2021
- ↑ ED reshuffles permanent secretaries, The Herald, Published: 20 September 2018, Retrieved: 17 April 2020