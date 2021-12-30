Pindula

'''Jonathan Wutawunashe''', a former Ambassador, was appointed Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications, in September 2018. He is a musician and the co-founder of the gospel group The Family Singers.
'''Jonathan Wutawunashe''', a former Ambassador, was appointed Deputy Chief Secretary-[[Presidential Communications]], in '''September 2018'''. He is a musician and the co-founder of the gospel group The Family Singers.
  
 
==Personal Details==
 
==Personal Details==
 
 
He is the younger brother of cleric and Family of God Church founder [[Andrew Wutawunashe]].<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/retracing-the-family-singers-journey/ Family of God Church], ''The Herald'', Published: August 6, 2915, Retrieved: October 27, 2021</ref>
 
He is the younger brother of cleric and Family of God Church founder [[Andrew Wutawunashe]].<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/retracing-the-family-singers-journey/ Family of God Church], ''The Herald'', Published: August 6, 2915, Retrieved: October 27, 2021</ref>
 
'''Marriage''': He is married to [[Shuvai Wutawunashe|Shuvai]].<ref name="H"/>
He is married to [[Shuvai Wutawunashe|Shuvai]].<ref name="H"/>
 
  
 
==School / Education==
 
==School / Education==
==Service / Career==
 
==Service / Career==
2018 - Appointed Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications.
'''2018''' - Appointed Deputy Chief Secretary-[[Presidential Communications]].
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==
 
In '''September 2018''', President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] appointed new permanent secretaries, reassigned others and retired some others, under the Second Republic.  
 
In '''September 2018''', President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] appointed new permanent secretaries, reassigned others and retired some others, under the Second Republic.  
* Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications: former Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services [[George Charamba]],  
* Deputy Chief Secretary-[[Presidential Communications]]: former Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services [[George Charamba]],  
 
* Secretary to the Service Commissions: Ambassador '''Jonathan Wutawunashe'''.
 
* Secretary to the Service Commissions: Ambassador '''Jonathan Wutawunashe'''.
* Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services: TBA.
* Permanent Secretary, [[Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services]]: TBA.
* Permanent Secretary, Primary and Secondary Education: TBA.  
* Permanent Secretary, [[Primary and Secondary Education]]: TBA.  
* Permanent Secretary for Defence and War Veterans: retained by [[Martin Rushwaya]]
* Permanent Secretary for [[Defence and War Veterans]]: retained by [[Martin Rushwaya]]
* Permanent Secretary for Finance and EconomicDevelopment: [[George Tongesayi Guvamatanga]]
* Permanent Secretary for [[Finance and Economic Development]]: [[George Tongesayi Guvamatanga]]
* Permanent Secretary for Energy and Power Development: [[Gloria Magombo]].
* Permanent Secretary for [[Energy and Power Development]]: [[Gloria Magombo]].
* Permanent Secretary for Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development: [[Rudo Chitiga]].
* Permanent Secretary for [[Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development]]: [[Rudo Chitiga]].
* Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage: [[Melusi Matshiya]].
* Permanent Secretary for [[Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage]]: [[Melusi Matshiya]].
* Permanent Secretary for Transport and Infrastructural Development: [[Amos Marawa]].  
* Permanent Secretary for [[Transport and Infrastructural Development]]: [[Amos Marawa]].  
* Permanent Secretary for Local Government, Public Works and National Housing: [[George Magosvongwe]].  
* Permanent Secretary for [[Local Government, Public Works and National Housing]]: [[George Magosvongwe]].  
* Permanent Secretary for Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development: [[Fanuel Tagwira]].  
* Permanent Secretary for [[Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development]]: [[Fanuel Tagwira]].  
* Permanent Secretary for Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate: [[Ringson Chitsiko]] (retained).  
* Permanent Secretary for [[Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate]]: [[Ringson Chitsiko]] (retained).  
 
* Permanent Secretary for Health and Child Care: Brigadier-General [[Gerald Gwinji]] (retained).  
 
* Permanent Secretary for Health and Child Care: Brigadier-General [[Gerald Gwinji]] (retained).  
 
* Permanent Secretary for Industry and Commerce: [[Mavis Sibanda]]
 
* Permanent Secretary for Industry and Commerce: [[Mavis Sibanda]]
|image_alt= Jonathan Wutawunashe Biography
 
|image_alt= Jonathan Wutawunashe Biography
 
Jonathan Wutawunashe, a former Ambassador, was appointed Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications, in September 2018. He is a musician and the co-founder of the gospel group The Family Singers.

Personal Details

He is the younger brother of cleric and Family of God Church founder Andrew Wutawunashe.[1] Marriage: He is married to Shuvai.[1]

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 - Appointed Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications.

Events

In September 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed new permanent secretaries, reassigned others and retired some others, under the Second Republic.

President Mnangagwa had also re-assigned senior officials who included permanent secretaries, principal directors and equivalent grades to other duties. Senior Officials: Ray C Ndhlukula, Pretty Sunguro, Washington Mbizvo, Ambassador Stuart Comberbach, Ambassador Nicholas Kitikiti, Willard Manungo, Prince Mupazviriho and Desire Sibanda. Officials: Abigail Shoniwa, Ambassador Grace Mutandiro, Sibusisiwe Zembe, Ambassador Mary Mubi, Ozias Hove, Clemence Masango, Eghpha Jokomo, Simon Masanga, Eria Phiri, Clifford Matorera, Innocent Tizora. Retired: Ngoni Masoka, Partson Mbiriri, Ambassador Joey Bimha, Ambassador Boniface Chidyausiku, Tobaiwa Mudede, Ambassador Kelebert Nkomani, Ethel Mlalazi, Anne Knuth and Valentine Vera.

[2]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Family of God Church, The Herald, Published: August 6, 2915, Retrieved: October 27, 2021
  2. ED reshuffles permanent secretaries, The Herald, Published: 20 September 2018, Retrieved: 17 April 2020
