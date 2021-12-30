* Permanent Secretary for [[ Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development ]] : [[Fanuel Tagwira]].

* Permanent Secretary for Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development: [[Fanuel Tagwira]].

* Permanent Secretary for [[ Defence and War Veterans ]] : retained by [[Martin Rushwaya]]

* Permanent Secretary for Defence and War Veterans: retained by [[Martin Rushwaya]]

* Deputy Chief Secretary- [[ Presidential Communications ]] : former Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services [[George Charamba]],

* Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications: former Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services [[George Charamba]],

In '''September 2018''', President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] appointed new permanent secretaries, reassigned others and retired some others, under the Second Republic.

In '''September 2018''', President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] appointed new permanent secretaries, reassigned others and retired some others, under the Second Republic.

He is married to [[Shuvai Wutawunashe|Shuvai]].<ref name="H"/>

'''Marriage''': He is married to [[Shuvai Wutawunashe|Shuvai]].<ref name="H"/>

He is the younger brother of cleric and Family of God Church founder [[Andrew Wutawunashe]].<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/retracing-the-family-singers-journey/ Family of God Church], ''The Herald'', Published: August 6, 2915, Retrieved: October 27, 2021</ref>

He is the younger brother of cleric and Family of God Church founder [[Andrew Wutawunashe]].<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/retracing-the-family-singers-journey/ Family of God Church], ''The Herald'', Published: August 6, 2915, Retrieved: October 27, 2021</ref>

'''Jonathan Wutawunashe''', a former Ambassador, was appointed Deputy Chief Secretary- [[ Presidential Communications ]] , in ''' September 2018 ''' . He is a musician and the co-founder of the gospel group The Family Singers.

'''Jonathan Wutawunashe''', a former Ambassador, was appointed Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications, in September 2018. He is a musician and the co-founder of the gospel group The Family Singers.

Jonathan Wutawunashe, a former Ambassador, was appointed Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications, in September 2018. He is a musician and the co-founder of the gospel group The Family Singers.

Personal Details

He is the younger brother of cleric and Family of God Church founder Andrew Wutawunashe.[1] Marriage: He is married to Shuvai.[1]

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 - Appointed Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications.

Events

In September 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed new permanent secretaries, reassigned others and retired some others, under the Second Republic.

President Mnangagwa had also re-assigned senior officials who included permanent secretaries, principal directors and equivalent grades to other duties. Senior Officials: Ray C Ndhlukula, Pretty Sunguro, Washington Mbizvo, Ambassador Stuart Comberbach, Ambassador Nicholas Kitikiti, Willard Manungo, Prince Mupazviriho and Desire Sibanda. Officials: Abigail Shoniwa, Ambassador Grace Mutandiro, Sibusisiwe Zembe, Ambassador Mary Mubi, Ozias Hove, Clemence Masango, Eghpha Jokomo, Simon Masanga, Eria Phiri, Clifford Matorera, Innocent Tizora. Retired: Ngoni Masoka, Partson Mbiriri, Ambassador Joey Bimha, Ambassador Boniface Chidyausiku, Tobaiwa Mudede, Ambassador Kelebert Nkomani, Ethel Mlalazi, Anne Knuth and Valentine Vera.

[2]