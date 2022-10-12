In '''October 2022''', [[Public Service Commission]] (PSC) secretary, '''Jonathan Wutawunashe''' retired. He was 67 years old, and had been in that position for nearly five years. His retirement was confirmed by Acting PSC secretary [[Edson Badarai]]. <ref name=" Public Service Commission Secretary Jonathan Wutawunashe RetiresNew Board"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/10/12/public-service-commission-secretary-jonathan-wutawunashe-retires/ Public Service Commission Secretary Jonathan Wutawunashe Retires], Pindula, Published: 12 October 2022, Retrieved: 12 October 2022''</ref>

Jonathan Wutawunashe, a former Ambassador, was appointed Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications, in September 2018. He is a musician and the co-founder of the gospel group The Family Singers.

Personal Details

He is the younger brother of cleric and Family of God Church founder Andrew Wutawunashe.[1] Marriage: He is married to Shuvai.[1]

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 - Appointed Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications.

Events

In September 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed new permanent secretaries, reassigned others and retired some others, under the Second Republic.

President Mnangagwa had also re-assigned senior officials who included permanent secretaries, principal directors and equivalent grades to other duties. Senior Officials: Ray C Ndhlukula, Pretty Sunguro, Washington Mbizvo, Ambassador Stuart Comberbach, Ambassador Nicholas Kitikiti, Willard Manungo, Prince Mupazviriho and Desire Sibanda. Officials: Abigail Shoniwa, Ambassador Grace Mutandiro, Sibusisiwe Zembe, Ambassador Mary Mubi, Ozias Hove, Clemence Masango, Eghpha Jokomo, Simon Masanga, Eria Phiri, Clifford Matorera, Innocent Tizora. Retired: Ngoni Masoka, Partson Mbiriri, Ambassador Joey Bimha, Ambassador Boniface Chidyausiku, Tobaiwa Mudede, Ambassador Kelebert Nkomani, Ethel Mlalazi, Anne Knuth and Valentine Vera.

[2]

