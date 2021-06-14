Difference between revisions of "Jonguxolo Sandile"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox judge | honorific-prefix = King | name = Jonguxolo Aah Vululwandle! Sandile | honorific-suffix = | image = | alt = Jonguxolo Sandile | caption...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 11:32, 14 June 2021
King
Jonguxolo Aah Vululwandle! Sandile
|King
|Assumed office
12 July 2020
|Preceded by
|Maxhob'ayakhawuleza Zanelizwe Sandile
|Personal details
|Born
Jonguxolo Sandile
Jonguxolo Aah Vululwandle! Sandile is the tenth King of the Rharhabe Xhosa Kingdom. Jonguxolo Sandile was officially endorsed by the AmaRharhabe Royal family and nation as their new monarch in June 2021.
King Jonguxolo Sandile's responsibilities include leading and giving guidance to 42 heads of traditional councils and senior traditional leaders as well as 300 headmen in his jurisdiction.
Background
He was given the name — Aahh Vululwandle! — as his royal salutation name.[1]
Parents
King Jonguxolo Sandile is the son of King Maxhob'ayakhawuleza Zanelizwe Sandile and Queen Noloyiso Sandile.[1]
Career
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 LULAMILE FENI, AmaRharhabe nation names new king after death of Queen Noloyiso, SowetanLive, Published: July 12, 2020, Retrieved: June 14, 2021