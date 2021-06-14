Jonguxolo Aah Vululwandle! Sandile is the tenth King of the Rharhabe Xhosa Kingdom. Jonguxolo Sandile was officially endorsed by the AmaRharhabe Royal family and nation as their new monarch in June 2021.

King Jonguxolo Sandile's responsibilities include leading and giving guidance to 42 heads of traditional councils and senior traditional leaders as well as 300 headmen in his jurisdiction.

Background

He was given the name — Aahh Vululwandle! — as his royal salutation name.[1]

Parents

King Jonguxolo Sandile is the son of King Maxhob'ayakhawuleza Zanelizwe Sandile and Queen Noloyiso Sandile.[1]