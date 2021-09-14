|description= Jordan Zemura is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a left-back for AFC Bournemouth and the Zimbabwean national team.

Jordan Zemura is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a left-back for AFC Bournemouth and the Zimbabwean national team.

Background

Zemura was born in England.

Education

He attended the Oasis Academy Isle of Sheppey for secondary school and went on to study Sport Science at Canterbury University. Jordan Zemura represented his county in athletics.

Career

Zemura joined Queens Park Rangers' academy at the age of six, spending three years there. He had a brief trial with Chelsea, before moving to Charlton Athletic, where he spent eight years in their youth setup.

AFC Bournemouth