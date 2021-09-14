Difference between revisions of "Jordan Zemura"
Jordan Zemura is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a left-back for AFC Bournemouth and the Zimbabwean national team.
Background
Zemura was born in England.
Education
He attended the Oasis Academy Isle of Sheppey for secondary school and went on to study Sport Science at Canterbury University. Jordan Zemura represented his county in athletics.
Career
Zemura joined Queens Park Rangers' academy at the age of six, spending three years there. He had a brief trial with Chelsea, before moving to Charlton Athletic, where he spent eight years in their youth setup.