After being released by Charlton in 2019, Zemura was soon having to apply for trials at other clubs around England to continue his hopes of a career. While waiting to be called for a trial, Zemura worked with a family friend who fitted glass and window frames. He was fired .

Zemura joined Queens Park Rangers' academy at the age of six, spending three years there from 2006 to 2009 . He had a brief trial with Chelsea and he trained at Cobham for eight weeks but they wouldn’t sign him because he lived two hours away. Jordan Zemura joined Charlton Athletic, where he spent eight years in their youth setup .

Jordan Zemura is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a left-back for AFC Bournemouth and the Zimbabwean national team.

Background

Zemura was born in England.

Education

He attended the Oasis Academy Isle of Sheppey for secondary school and went on to study Sport Science at Canterbury University. Jordan Zemura represented his county in athletics.

Career

AFC Bournemouth