Zemura made his international debut in November 2020 in an [[Africa Cup of Nations]] qualifier against Algeria. He won his second cap against the same opposition four days later.<ref name=" AFCBM " >[https: / /www.afcb.co.uk/teams/first-team/jordan-zemura/ JORDAN ZEMURA], ''AFC Bournemouth'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 14, 2021</ref >

He started the FA Cup third-round win over Oldham Athletic and made a substitute appearance during a 1-0 defeat at Wycombe towards the end of the 2020/21 campaign. <ref name="AFCBournemouth">[https://www.afcb.co.uk/teams/first-team/jordan-zemura/ JORDAN ZEMURA], ''AFC Bournemouth'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 14, 2021</ref>

Zemura came off the bench in the third-round defeat at Manchester City before making his league debut as a late substitute in a 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town in December 2020.

Jordan Zemura is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a left-back for AFC Bournemouth and the Zimbabwean national team.

Background

Zemura was born in England. He is the firstborn of Sharon and Seymour, who emigrated to the UK from Zimbabwe shortly before he was born. His paternal grandmother is politician Lilian Zemura.[1]

Jordan Zemura's father comes from Murehwa while his mother is from Chigondo in Wedza.[2]

Siblings

Jordan Zemura has two brothers; Hunter and Jesse.[1]

Education

He attended the Oasis Academy Isle of Sheppey for secondary school and went on to study Sport Science at Canterbury University. Jordan Zemura represented his county in athletics.[1]

Career

Zemura joined Queens Park Rangers' academy at the age of six, spending three years there from 2006 to 2009. He had a brief trial with Chelsea and he trained at Cobham for eight weeks but they wouldn’t sign him because he lived two hours away. Jordan Zemura joined Charlton Athletic, where he spent eight years in their youth setup.

After being released by Charlton in 2019, Zemura was soon having to apply for trials at other clubs around England to continue his hopes of a career. While waiting to be called for a trial, Zemura worked with a family friend who fitted glass and window frames. He was fired.

AFC Bournemouth

Jordan Zemura signed a one-year contract with the AFC Bournemouth under-21s following a successful trial period in 2019.[3]

Zemura's first-team experience came when he made a substitute appearance in a 3-0 win over Lyon in a pre-season friendly at Vitality Stadium in August 2019. He was rewarded with a new contract in July 2020. Zemura came off the bench in AFC Bournemouth's two pre-season friendlies in 2020 against Benfica and West Ham.

He made his debut when he started in the second round of the Carabao Cup against Premier League Crystal Palace and scored in a penalty shootout as the Cherries prevailed 11-10.

National Team

Awards

Zemura won the supporters’ player-of-the-month award for August.[4]