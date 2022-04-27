Dr Josaya Tayi also written as Josiah Tayi is a Zimbabwean medical doctor. He is reportedly Emmerson Mnangagwa's personal physician.

Dr Josaya Tayi runs two surgeries in Gweru and he told Parliament that he owns Midlands’ biggest private hospital. He is also a businessman engaged with the Ministry of Transport in doing roads. Dr Tayi is a farmer who does cattle ranching.[1]

According to his own account, Dr Tayi was a Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army (Zanla) fighter trained in Libya and he studied medicine at Addis Ababa University.[1]

In November 2014, Josaya Tayi was part of a nine-member National Aids Council (NAC) board appointed by Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa. On March 4, 2019, new Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo dissolved the NAC board following concerns by stakeholders on the appointment of the board, which was deemed improper.[2]

In 2020, Tayi was questioned by Members of Parliament over his credentials. The MPs said that Josaya Tayi did not have the qualifications to be ZBC Chairperson.

Dr Tayi appeared before the Prince Dubeko Sibanda-led parliamentary portfolio committee on information to speak on the state of affairs at ZBC.

Mbizo MP Settlement Chikwinya asked Dr Tayi if he was qualified to head a media board since he was a medical practitioner.

Tayi defended himself saying there were previous ZBC board chairpersons that had no experience in the media. Dr Tayi said:

"I knew the issue of qualification would come. History has proven that academic qualifications are not evidence of competence. In 1997, the board was chaired by Tafataona Mahoso, in 2001 by Gideon Gono, a banker, from 2009 to 2013 it was chaired by Cuthbert Dube and before me it was chaired by a priest, Father Gibson Munyoro. I farm, but I do not have a certificate in agriculture and so I do not think that your arguments hold water."

When questioned why ZBC journalists who lost Zanu PF internal elections returned to the newsroom, Dr Josaya Tayi said:

"If the law does not prohibit journalists from participating in primary elections, then the board cannot be concerned with that."

