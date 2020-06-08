Difference between revisions of "Joseph Belo"
In July 2018, Joseph Belo was elected to Ward 7 Kadoma Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 711 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 7 Kadoma Municipality with 711 votes, beating Tsitsi Mutariswa of Zanu-PF with 581 votes, Beauty Madamombe, independent with 88 votes, Yotamu Sakala, independent with 73 votes and Rickson Mhazo, independent with 38 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
