Difference between revisions of "Joseph Belo"

In July 2018, Joseph Belo was elected to Ward 7 Kadoma Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 711 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 7 Kadoma Municipality with 711 votes, beating Tsitsi Mutariswa of Zanu-PF with 581 votes, Beauty Madamombe, independent with 88 votes, Yotamu Sakala, independent with 73 votes and Rickson Mhazo, independent with 38 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

