Joseph Bunga is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur. He is the Executive Producer of Battle of the Chefs, a reality TV cooking show. He also heads up a Video Production Company and Creative Agency called Area 46 Productions - which evolved from the tech hub of the same name. He is credited with demonstrating the successful commercialization of the Zimbabwe film industry through his work. The set of Battle of the Chefs was used for the Netflix TV show Cook Off.

Bunga is the cofounder of Joey's.

