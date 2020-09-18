Bunga conceived the plan for [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_the_Chefs%3A_Harare Battle of the Chefs ] in 2010 but the first season of the show was only shot in 2015. After a struggle to sign on commercial partners for the show, he eventually succeeded in getting [[Pick n Pay]] on board. The show has run for 4 seasons.

He tried his hand at import/export for a bit before going on to launch Hello Harare magazine and the Eatout website in 2010.<ref name="hm1">[http://hararemagazine.co.zw/featured/exclusive-interview-with-battle-of-the-chefs-joseph-bunga/ Exclusive interview with Battle of the Chefs’ Joseph Bunga], ''Harare Magazine, Retrieved: 15 Sep 2020''</ref>

Joseph came to Zimbabwe in 1983 at 10 years old, when his Catholic missionary parents moved here from India. Joseph attended Plumtree School, Christian Brother College - Bulawayo & Hotel School in Bulawayo and went on to spend four years at [[Meikles Hotel]] as the Central Sales Manager.

Joseph Bunga is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur. He is the Executive Producer of Battle of the Chefs, a reality TV cooking show. He also heads up a Video Production Company and Creative Agency called Area 46 Productions - which evolved from the tech hub of the same name. He is credited with demonstrating the successful commercialization of the Zimbabwe film industry through his work. The set of Battle of the Chefs was used for the Netflix TV show Cook Off.

In 2020 Battle of the Chefs premièred on VoxAfrica UK and would additionally be franchised to 17 African countries.

Bunga is the cofounder of Joey's.

