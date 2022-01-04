On 20 January, Chinotimba staged the garbage demonstration against the City Council arguing that the City Council was poised on focusing on petty issues such as 'harrassing' pirate taxi drivers neglecting issues of major concern such as the removal of garbage.<ref name="YESS">[http://www.zimeye.com/chinotimba-stages-another-garbage-demo/ Chinotimba Stages Another Garbage Demo], ''Zim Eye'', published:20 Jan 2015,retrieved:21 January 2015"</ref> He removed garbage in [[Mbare]] and residents from [[Mbare]] applauded him stating that Chinotimba was leading by example.

Joseph Chinotimba is a war veteran, politician and former Harare City Council security guard who came into the limelight in the new millennium by organizing, directing and leading the famous farm invasions under the Third Chimurenga in the year 2000. Chinotimba was appointed Ambassador of Happiness in honour of his humorous character and represented Zimbabwe in the happiness dialogue in Dubai.[1] Chinotimba is the current Member of Parliament for Buhera South. He contested in the 2018 elections and won.





Background

Chinotimba was born on March 23, 1950. He is a polygamist and his first wife is called Mufambi.[2]

Political career

In 2008 he resigned as Municipal police chief inspector to concentrate on politics. His liberation war credentials and infamy he had gained from the farm invasions was enough to gain a place in the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) as a parliamentary candidate in the 2008 elections.[3] Chinotimba is currently an MP for Buhera South Constituency

Controversy

When he contested in the 2008 elections he allegedly used every trick in the book from rape to violence and intimidation to win the Buhera South seat. On the 5th of May 2008, Chinotimba together with his cousin allegedly raped an MDC_T member Idah Munyukwi twice at gun point. He also allegedly instructed Zanu-PF supporters to rape women as a campaign strategy that saw the mob raping a MDC-T activist Memory Mufambi in the same year.

As a Member of Parliament (MP)

He was elected Buhera South member of parliament on the July 31, 2013 elections. Often mocked for his lack of education, Chinotimba has proved to be a capable MP through catering for his constituency needs and supporting motions meant to improve the welfare of the majority. His maiden speech in Parliament was rich in criticizing his fellow members of parliament for being corrupt themselves.[4] Through his leadership, the Buhera villagers were provided with food and had their roads repaired. Chinotimba has been seen emotional in parliament supporting Thokozani Khupe's motions for the reduction of cancer and affordable medication for cancer patients.[5]

In the July 2018 elections, he contested and was elected Member of Parliament for Buhera South.

Positions Held

President of Zimbabwe Federation of Trade Unions

National Vice-Chairman of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association

Security Guard before 1982

Municipal Council Police Chief Inspector 2000

Successes

In December 2014, Chinotimba won the much coveted Human Rights People's Choice Award beating other nominees such as Makosi Musambasi, Sabhuku Vharazipi and Jestina Mukoko. On the same occasion, Chinos, as he is popularly known, also won the Male Member of Parliament Human Rights Defender Award. The ceremony was held in Bulawayo as part of the International Human Rights Celebrations.[6] However Chinotimba's award attracted criticism especially from the social media as the general public expressed dissatisfaction by arguing that Chinotimba did not deserve the award due to his allegations of violence and human rights abuse especially in his Buhera South constituency. The awards were sponsored by the Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights). [7] Chinotimba is said to have opted to donate the prize to poor villagers in his constituency. He was quoted as saying; “I refuse to use this prize for my own pleasure. This is for the people who elected me to that post, the very people who struggle every day to make ends meet,” [8]

Chinotimba's One Man Demo

On Tuesday 13 January 2015, Chinotimba stole the limelight when he held a one-man demonstration in the streets of Harare's central business district.[9] He was demonstrating against the Harare City Council's abuse and arrest of touts and taxi operators which he said were not acceptable in an 'independent' country. He was quoted in one of the local newspapers saying that

A demonstration has no formula. This is the smartest demonstration ever because l am not bullying anyone. From today onwards, l have declared myself to be the patron of all pirate taxis. If l was a mayor, no one was supposed to be arrested. I would focus on resurfacing roads and collecting litter around the central business district. Because of the economic conditions in the country, People need jobs for survival. As a legislator, I speak indigenization and empowerment [9]

After the seemingly successful demo, Chinotimba declared himself as the patron and representative of Harare pirate taxis in a move that was expected to improve relations between the city authorities and the taxi operators.

On 15 January, Chinotimba announced that he was again going to stage another one-man demonstration working in cohorts again with his new partners, taxi drivers against the city council and its workers.[10] Bernard Manyenyeni (the Mayor of Harare) and a hoard of other individuals criticised Chinotimba. Responding to the criticism levelled against him, Chinotimba was quoted saying,

If a person sees something wrong and demonstrates against it, there is nothing wrong. In fact, next week I have another demonstration which I will not pre-empt. I am a politician and not a policeman and am therefore defending the public against injustice. Even Harare West MP (Jessie Majome) at one time demonstrated against smashing of windscreens and what is wrong with Chinoz [10]

On 20 January, Chinotimba staged the garbage demonstration against the City Council arguing that the City Council was poised on focusing on petty issues such as 'harrassing' pirate taxi drivers neglecting issues of major concern such as the removal of garbage. [11] He removed garbage in Mbare and residents from Mbare applauded him stating that Chinotimba was leading by example.

Anger over Cde Chinx being denied National Hero Status

Chinotimba was denied access to President Mugabe and First Lady Grace Mugabe when he learned that Cde Chinx had been denied national hero status. Instead Chinx was declared a liberation hero, something Chinotimba was unhappy about as he felt that less deserving people who had not been part of the Second Chimurenga had been granted the honour. Chinotimba promised to appeal to every member of the Zanu-PF Politburo for them to review their decision. He is reported to have said:

I came here. I wanted to see the First Lady, they denied me access, I wanted to see the President, and they also denied me access. Now, I am going to call the politburo members one by one and influence them to demand that the politburo meeting will only go ahead after Cde Chinx has been accorded national hero status.[12]

However, his efforts did not succeed.

Scandals/ Corruption

Save Conservancy

On 6 September 2014 - Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named

Senior Zanu PF officials and securocrats who were given concessions in the famed Save Valley Conservancy, in a move that has divided the party and invited fresh threats of sanctions against the country, have been exposed.

Walter Mzembi said handing out parts of conservancies to party activists was threatening the hosting of United Nations World Tourism Organisation General Assembly, for 2015, in Victoria Falls. According to documents with Newsday, those named:

Others:

among others.

Chiredzi South MP Ailess Baloyi claimed he had been elected the new Save Valley Conservancy chairman. [13]

Land Grabbing Allegations

Chinotimba was caught up in a land grabbing scandal in 2015 after his son acquired a farm in Manicaland which was not part of government compulsory acquisition list. It was believed that with the aid of his father, Chinotimba had illegally acquired a farm. The farm was said to be under Chihosa Estate about 21 km from Chipinge and was concentrating in timber production of Macadamia trees through the aid of a South African company.[14] The acquisition of farm without a government offer letter is generally viewed as a punishable offence in Zimbabwe. However in the case of Chinotimba, it appears the judiciary was not willing to act and this raised questions on the whether the government was really serious on its one man one farm policy which it was preaching since the birth if the fast track land reform program in 2000.[14]

Heroes Acre Status for Robert Mugabe

Chinotimba reportedly indicated that former President Robert Mugabe will not be buried at the National Heroes Acre for he no longer supports the Zanu-PF political. Chinotimba’s comments came after it was reported that Mugabe was behind the formation of the Ambrose Mutinhiri-led National Patriotic Front (NPF). Chinotimba reportedly said ;

If Mugabe and (National Patriotic Front leader Ambrose) Mutinhiri have sold out, then they are not fit to go to the national shrine. There are lots of people he denied the honour because he was in charge and was calling the shots. Sithole was denied the honour because he sold out during the war. Mugabe has sold out, he will not be buried there. [15]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Joseph Chinotimba was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Joseph Chinotimba is listed under the thematic group “Politically Exposed Persons”. According to the list, he received machinery and equipment worth US$163,401.00 including 2 Massey Ferguson tractors. [16]