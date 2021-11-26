In July 2018, Joseph Chiputura was elected to Ward 13 Rushinga RDC, for Zanu PF with 1200 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 12 Rushinga RDC with 1200 votes, beating Peter Chideya of MDC Alliance with 321 votes and Jethro Chatikobo of PRC with 54 votes, . [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]