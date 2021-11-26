Difference between revisions of "Joseph Chiputura"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Joseph Chiputura''' was elected to Ward 13 Rushinga RDC, for Zanu PF with 1200 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his ag...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 06:14, 26 November 2021
In July 2018, Joseph Chiputura was elected to Ward 13 Rushinga RDC, for Zanu PF with 1200 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 12 Rushinga RDC with 1200 votes, beating Peter Chideya of MDC Alliance with 321 votes and Jethro Chatikobo of PRC with 54 votes, . [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020