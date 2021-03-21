Pindula

Joseph Garakara is a Zimbabwean Sungura musician known for his song Idya Banana which featured the dance group Mambokadzi in the video.

Education

Garakara is a qualified primary school teacher. He also holds a Media Studies degree.[1]

Career

When Garakara released the album Tapinda Tapinda which contained the song Idya Banana he was a primary school teacher. Garakara began his career on a high note, but his music fizzled out, despite churning album after album.[1]

Awards

Garakara won the Zimbabwe Music Award in 2006 for the song Idya Banana.[1]

Discography

Albums

  • Tapinda Tapinda (2006)
  • Kechi One Nezai (2007)
  • Chamboko Chewaya (2008)
  • Forever Mine (2010)
  • Kuti Zvityise (2012)
  • Pfuti (2015)

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 Jairos Saunyama,Garakara’s sorrowful musical journey, The Standard, Published: January 24, 2016, Retrieved: March 21, 2021
