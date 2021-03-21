Difference between revisions of "Joseph Garakara"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Joseph Garakara''' is a Zimbabwean Sungura musician known for his song ''Idya Banana'' which featured the dance group Mambokadzi in the video. ==Education== G...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 10:13, 21 March 2021
Joseph Garakara is a Zimbabwean Sungura musician known for his song Idya Banana which featured the dance group Mambokadzi in the video.
Education
Garakara is a qualified primary school teacher. He also holds a Media Studies degree.[1]
Career
When Garakara released the album Tapinda Tapinda which contained the song Idya Banana he was a primary school teacher. Garakara began his career on a high note, but his music fizzled out, despite churning album after album.[1]
Awards
Garakara won the Zimbabwe Music Award in 2006 for the song Idya Banana.[1]
Discography
Albums
- Tapinda Tapinda (2006)
- Kechi One Nezai (2007)
- Chamboko Chewaya (2008)
- Forever Mine (2010)
- Kuti Zvityise (2012)
- Pfuti (2015)
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Jairos Saunyama,Garakara’s sorrowful musical journey, The Standard, Published: January 24, 2016, Retrieved: March 21, 2021