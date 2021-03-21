Joseph Garakara is a Zimbabwean Sungura musician known for his song Idya Banana which featured the dance group Mambokadzi in the video.

Education

Garakara is a qualified primary school teacher. He also holds a Media Studies degree.[1]

Career

When Garakara released the album Tapinda Tapinda which contained the song Idya Banana he was a primary school teacher. Garakara began his career on a high note, but his music fizzled out, despite churning album after album.[1]

Awards

Garakara won the Zimbabwe Music Award in 2006 for the song Idya Banana.[1]

Discography

Albums

Tapinda Tapinda (2006)

(2006) Kechi One Nezai (2007)

(2007) Chamboko Chewaya (2008)

(2008) Forever Mine (2010)

(2010) Kuti Zvityise (2012)

(2012) Pfuti (2015)