

Joseph Kalimbwe is a Zambian politician, activist, author and former student leader in Namibia. Kalimbwe served as president of the student representative council of the University of Namibia in 2017. In 2014, he was appointed president of the African Union youth simulation forum, a youth organized advocate program of the African Union. Kalimbwe is the Information and Publicity Secretary for the United Party for National Development (UPND).

Background

Joseph Kalimbwe was born in Ndola, Zambia. His mother was Florence Lubinda, a primary school teacher. She was born and raised in northern Namibia at Katima Mulilo where her father worked as a social worker before moving to Zambia. Kalimwe's father was Donald Kalimbwe who worked between Rundu and Livingstone. His father died when he was 2 years old, and his mother died of cancer when he turned 11.

After his mother's death in 2005, Kalimbwe moved to live with his uncle in Ndola.

Age

Kalimbwe was born on 25 March 1993.

Education

Joseph Kalimbwe attended high school at Chifubu High in Ndola. He worked on the streets of Ndola selling phones for Zamtel at 17. He was however fired for leading his colleagues in exposing the corrupt practices of his boss.[1]

In May 2017, Kalimbwe was expelled from the University of Namibia following an attempted break-in at the university's cafeteria to use it as a study area claiming there were not enough studying spots on campus. Criminal charges for malicious damage to property were laid against Joseph Kalimbwe.[2]

Job Amupanda who is the leader of the Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement was Kalimbwe's lecturer at the University of Namibia. Joseph Kalimbwe said the AR movement inspired his political activities.

He said the political movement's fight for land in Namibia has driven most of his activism.[3]

Student Activism

Kalimbwe became the second international student in the history of the University of Namibia to be elected student union president after Francine Muyumba from Congo.[1]

Political Career

Joseph Kalimbwe joined mainstream politics after joining UPND in 2012.[3]

Books

Teenage-Hood and the Impact of the Westen World

The Pain of An Empty Stomach

Persecuted In Search of Change (2017)

(2017) Fractured World; How Irresponsibility Led to Third World Economic Downturns (2019)