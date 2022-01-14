Joseph Ngandi Kaparadza is an early nationalist, and was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

1972 to 79 - Politically active for Zanu PF underground, Mt Darwin and Chikota.

1980 - Elected to House of Assembly

Personal Details

Born: 6 June 1959, Kandeya communal lands, Mashonaland Central Province.

Marriage:



School / Education

Primary: 1957 to 60, Chironga Primary School.

Secondary: 1961 to 63, Mazhuradonha Nission. Then 1967, wrote O Levels a Nyamuzuwe Secondary School in Mtoko.



Service / Career

Teacher, various schools.

Secretary, various Rural Councils.

In contact with local guerilla commanders. Worked forthe government, recruited for the Second Chimuranga. Transported medical drugs in the North East.





Events

