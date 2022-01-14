Pindula

Joseph Ngandi Kaparadza is an early nationalist, and was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 6 June 1959, Kandeya communal lands, Mashonaland Central Province.
Marriage:

School / Education

Primary: 1957 to 60, Chironga Primary School.
Secondary: 1961 to 63, Mazhuradonha Nission. Then 1967, wrote O Levels a Nyamuzuwe Secondary School in Mtoko.

Service / Career

Teacher, various schools.
Secretary, various Rural Councils.
In contact with local guerilla commanders. Worked forthe government, recruited for the Second Chimuranga. Transported medical drugs in the North East.


Events

Further Reading

[1]

  1. [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022
