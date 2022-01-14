Difference between revisions of "Joseph Kaparadza"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Joseph Ngandi Kaparadza''' is an early nationalist, and was elected to the House of Assembly in '''1980'''. * '''1972''' to '''79''' - Politically active for Zanu PF...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 5:
|Line 5:
==Personal Details==
==Personal Details==
|−
'''Born''': '''6 June 1959''', [[Kandeya]] communal lands, [[Mashonaland Central Province]]. <br/>
|+
'''Born''': '''6 June 1959''', [[Kandeya]] communal lands, [[Mashonaland Central Province]]. <br/>
'''Marriage''': <br/>
'''Marriage''': <br/>
Latest revision as of 10:53, 14 January 2022
Joseph Ngandi Kaparadza is an early nationalist, and was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.
- 1972 to 79 - Politically active for Zanu PF underground, Mt Darwin and Chikota.
- 1980 - Elected to House of Assembly
Personal Details
Born: 6 June 1959, Kandeya Tribal Trust Land (communal lands), Mashonaland Central Province.
Marriage:
School / Education
Primary: 1957 to 60, Chironga Primary School.
Secondary: 1961 to 63, Mazhuradonha Nission. Then 1967, wrote O Levels a Nyamuzuwe Secondary School in Mtoko.
Service / Career
Teacher, various schools.
Secretary, various Rural Councils.
In contact with local guerilla commanders. Worked forthe government, recruited for the Second Chimuranga. Transported medical drugs in the North East.
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022