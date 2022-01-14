Pindula

Latest revision as of 12:32, 14 January 2022

Joseph Ngandi Kaparadza is an early nationalist, and was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 6 June 1959, Kandeya Tribal Trust Land (Communal Lands), Mashonaland Central Province.
Marriage: Ronica Katsande in December 1970. Four children.

School / Education

Primary: 1957 to 60, Chironga Primary School.
Secondary: 1961 to 63, Mazhuradonha Nission. Then 1967, wrote O Levels a Nyamuzuwe Secondary School in Mutoko.

Service / Career

Teacher, various schools.
Secretary, various Rural Councils.
In contact with local guerilla commanders. Worked for the government, recruited for the Second Chimuranga. Transported medical drugs in the North East. [1] 1980 - elected to House of Assembly for Zanu PF for Mashonaland Central Province]].

Events

Further Reading

  1. [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022
