'''Secondary''': '''1961''' to '''63''', Mazhuradonha Nission. Then '''1967''', wrote O Levels a [[Nyamuzuwe Secondary School]] in [[ Mtoko ]]. <br/>

Joseph Ngandi Kaparadza is an early nationalist, and was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

1972 to 79 - Politically active for Zanu PF underground, Mt Darwin and Chikota. 1980 - Elected to House of Assembly

Personal Details

Born: 6 June 1959, Kandeya Tribal Trust Land (Communal Lands), Mashonaland Central Province.

Marriage: Ronica Katsande in December 1970. Four children.



School / Education

Primary: 1957 to 60, Chironga Primary School.

Secondary: 1961 to 63, Mazhuradonha Nission. Then 1967, wrote O Levels a Nyamuzuwe Secondary School in Mutoko.



Service / Career

Teacher, various schools.

Secretary, various Rural Councils.

In contact with local guerilla commanders. Worked for the government, recruited for the Second Chimuranga. Transported medical drugs in the North East. [1] 1980 - elected to House of Assembly for Zanu PF for Mashonaland Central Province]].



Events

Further Reading