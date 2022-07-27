Difference between revisions of "Joseph Kaparadza"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Joseph Ngandi Kaparadza''' is an early nationalist, and was elected to the [[House of Assembly]] in '''1980'''.
|+
'''Joseph Ngandi Kaparadza''' is an early nationalist, and was elected to the [[House of Assembly]] in '''1980'''.
* '''1972''' to '''79''' - Politically active for Zanu PF underground, [[Mt Darwin]] and [[Chikota]].
* '''1972''' to '''79''' - Politically active for Zanu PF underground, [[Mt Darwin]] and [[Chikota]].
|Line 10:
|Line 10:
==School / Education==
==School / Education==
'''Primary''': '''1957''' to '''60''', Chironga Primary School. <br/>
'''Primary''': '''1957''' to '''60''', Chironga Primary School. <br/>
|−
'''Secondary''': '''1961''' to '''63''',
|+
'''Secondary''': '''1961''' to '''63''', . Then '''1967''', wrote O Levels a [[Nyamuzuwe Secondary School]] in [[Mutoko]]. <br/>
==Service / Career==
==Service / Career==
|Line 17:
|Line 17:
In contact with local guerilla commanders. Worked for the government, recruited for the [[Second Chimuranga]]. Transported medical drugs in the North East. <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022'' </ref>
In contact with local guerilla commanders. Worked for the government, recruited for the [[Second Chimuranga]]. Transported medical drugs in the North East. <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022'' </ref>
1980 - elected to [[House of Assembly]] for Zanu PF for Mashonaland Central Province]]. <br/>
1980 - elected to [[House of Assembly]] for Zanu PF for Mashonaland Central Province]]. <br/>
|+
|+
|+
==Events==
==Events==
|Line 38:
|Line 41:
}}
}}
|+
|+
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
Latest revision as of 17:18, 27 July 2022
Joseph Ngandi Kaparadza is an early nationalist, and was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980 and again in 1990.
- 1972 to 79 - Politically active for Zanu PF underground, Mt Darwin and Chikota.
- 1980 - Elected to House of Assembly
Personal Details
Born: 6 June 1959, Kandeya Tribal Trust Land (Communal Lands), Mashonaland Central Province.
Marriage: Ronica Katsande in December 1970. Four children.
School / Education
Primary: 1957 to 60, Chironga Primary School.
Secondary: 1961 to 63, Mavhuradonha Mission. Then 1967, wrote O Levels a Nyamuzuwe Secondary School in Mutoko.
Service / Career
Teacher, various schools.
Secretary, various Rural Councils.
In contact with local guerilla commanders. Worked for the government, recruited for the Second Chimuranga. Transported medical drugs in the North East. [1] 1980 - elected to House of Assembly for Zanu PF for Mashonaland Central Province]].
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mukumbura returned to Parliament:
- Joseph Kaparadza of Zanu PF - Unopposed.
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022