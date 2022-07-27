In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) [[Mukumbura]] returned to [[Parliament]]:

1980 - elected to [[House of Assembly]] for Zanu PF for Mashonaland Central Province]]. <br/>

1980 - elected to [[House of Assembly]] for Zanu PF for Mashonaland Central Province]]. <br/>

In contact with local guerilla commanders. Worked for the government, recruited for the [[Second Chimuranga]]. Transported medical drugs in the North East. <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022'' </ref>

In contact with local guerilla commanders. Worked for the government, recruited for the [[Second Chimuranga]]. Transported medical drugs in the North East. <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022'' </ref>

'''Secondary''': '''1961''' to '''63''', Mavhuradonha Mission . Then '''1967''', wrote O Levels a [[Nyamuzuwe Secondary School]] in [[Mutoko]]. <br/>

'''Secondary''': '''1961''' to '''63''', Mazhuradonha Nission . Then '''1967''', wrote O Levels a [[Nyamuzuwe Secondary School]] in [[Mutoko]]. <br/>

* '''1972''' to '''79''' - Politically active for Zanu PF underground, [[Mt Darwin]] and [[Chikota]].

* '''1972''' to '''79''' - Politically active for Zanu PF underground, [[Mt Darwin]] and [[Chikota]].

'''Joseph Ngandi Kaparadza''' is an early nationalist, and was elected to the [[House of Assembly]] in '''1980 ''' and again in '''1990 '''.

'''Joseph Ngandi Kaparadza''' is an early nationalist, and was elected to the [[House of Assembly]] in '''1980'''.

Joseph Ngandi Kaparadza is an early nationalist, and was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980 and again in 1990.

1972 to 79 - Politically active for Zanu PF underground, Mt Darwin and Chikota.

to - Politically active for Zanu PF underground, Mt Darwin and Chikota. 1980 - Elected to House of Assembly

Personal Details

Born: 6 June 1959, Kandeya Tribal Trust Land (Communal Lands), Mashonaland Central Province.

Marriage: Ronica Katsande in December 1970. Four children.



School / Education

Primary: 1957 to 60, Chironga Primary School.

Secondary: 1961 to 63, Mavhuradonha Mission. Then 1967, wrote O Levels a Nyamuzuwe Secondary School in Mutoko.



Service / Career

Teacher, various schools.

Secretary, various Rural Councils.

In contact with local guerilla commanders. Worked for the government, recruited for the Second Chimuranga. Transported medical drugs in the North East. [1] 1980 - elected to House of Assembly for Zanu PF for Mashonaland Central Province]].



In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mukumbura returned to Parliament:

Joseph Kaparadza of Zanu PF - Unopposed.

Events

Further Reading