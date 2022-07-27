Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Joseph Kaparadza"

Page Discussion
 
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Joseph Ngandi Kaparadza''' is an early nationalist, and was elected to the [[House of Assembly]] in '''1980'''.  
+
'''Joseph Ngandi Kaparadza''' is an early nationalist, and was elected to the [[House of Assembly]] in '''1980''' and again in '''1990'''.  
  
 
* '''1972''' to '''79''' - Politically active for Zanu PF underground, [[Mt Darwin]] and [[Chikota]].
 
* '''1972''' to '''79''' - Politically active for Zanu PF underground, [[Mt Darwin]] and [[Chikota]].
Line 10: Line 10:
 
==School / Education==
 
==School / Education==
 
'''Primary''': '''1957''' to '''60''', Chironga Primary School. <br/>
 
'''Primary''': '''1957''' to '''60''', Chironga Primary School. <br/>
'''Secondary''': '''1961''' to '''63''', Mazhuradonha Nission. Then '''1967''', wrote O Levels a [[Nyamuzuwe Secondary School]] in [[Mutoko]]. <br/>
+
'''Secondary''': '''1961''' to '''63''', Mavhuradonha Mission. Then '''1967''', wrote O Levels a [[Nyamuzuwe Secondary School]] in [[Mutoko]]. <br/>
  
 
==Service / Career==
 
==Service / Career==
Line 17: Line 17:
 
In contact with local guerilla commanders. Worked for the government, recruited for the [[Second Chimuranga]]. Transported medical drugs in the North East. <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell,  African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022'' </ref>
 
In contact with local guerilla commanders. Worked for the government, recruited for the [[Second Chimuranga]]. Transported medical drugs in the North East. <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell,  African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022'' </ref>
 
1980 - elected to [[House of Assembly]] for Zanu PF for Mashonaland Central Province]]. <br/>
 
1980 - elected to [[House of Assembly]] for Zanu PF for Mashonaland Central Province]]. <br/>
 +
 +
In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) [[Mukumbura]] returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* '''Joseph Kaparadza''' of Zanu PF - Unopposed.
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==
Line 38: Line 41:
 
}}
 
}}
  
 +
[[Category:Politicians]]
 +
[[Category:Politicians]]
 
[[Category:Politicians]]
 
[[Category:Politicians]]
  
 
[[Category:Politicians]]
 
[[Category:Politicians]]

Latest revision as of 17:18, 27 July 2022

Joseph Ngandi Kaparadza is an early nationalist, and was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980 and again in 1990.

Personal Details

Born: 6 June 1959, Kandeya Tribal Trust Land (Communal Lands), Mashonaland Central Province.
Marriage: Ronica Katsande in December 1970. Four children.

School / Education

Primary: 1957 to 60, Chironga Primary School.
Secondary: 1961 to 63, Mavhuradonha Mission. Then 1967, wrote O Levels a Nyamuzuwe Secondary School in Mutoko.

Service / Career

Teacher, various schools.
Secretary, various Rural Councils.
In contact with local guerilla commanders. Worked for the government, recruited for the Second Chimuranga. Transported medical drugs in the North East. [1] 1980 - elected to House of Assembly for Zanu PF for Mashonaland Central Province]].

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mukumbura returned to Parliament:

  • Joseph Kaparadza of Zanu PF - Unopposed.

Events

Further Reading

  1. [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Joseph_Kaparadza&oldid=119217"