Difference between revisions of "Joseph Kunzeno"

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 22 Bikita RDC with 1649 votes, beating Margret Mushamba of MDC-Alliance with 570 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

