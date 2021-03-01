Difference between revisions of "Joseph Made Death Hoax"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "On 20 February 2021, there were reports that former cabinet minister '''Joseph Made''' had died. The news of his death was dismissed as false by former minister Jonathan Moy...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
On 20 February 2021, there were reports that former cabinet minister '''Joseph Made''' had died. The news of his death was dismissed as false by former minister [[Jonathan Moyo]]. Writing on Twitter, Moyo said:
|+
On 20 February 2021, there were reports that former cabinet minister '''Joseph Made''' had died. The news of his death was dismissed as false by former minister [[Jonathan Moyo]]. Writing on Twitter, Moyo said:
<blockquote>"This is not true!"</blockquote><ref name="T">[https://twitter.com/ProfJNMoyo/status/1363172845858271232 Prof JN Moyo], ''Twitter'', Published: February 20, 2021, Retrieved: March 1, 2021</ref>
<blockquote>"This is not true!"</blockquote><ref name="T">[https://twitter.com/ProfJNMoyo/status/1363172845858271232 Prof JN Moyo], ''Twitter'', Published: February 20, 2021, Retrieved: March 1, 2021</ref>
|Line 10:
|Line 10:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Joseph Made Death, Joseph Made dies, Joseph Made dead, Joseph Made died
|keywords= Joseph Made Death, Joseph Made dies, Joseph Made dead, Joseph Made died
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|−
|image=
|+
|image=
|image_alt=
|image_alt=
}}
}}
[[Category:Events]]
[[Category:Events]]
Latest revision as of 08:31, 1 March 2021
On 20 February 2021, there were reports that former cabinet minister Joseph Made had died. The news of his death was dismissed as false by former minister Jonathan Moyo. Writing on Twitter, Moyo said:
"This is not true!"
References
- ↑ Prof JN Moyo, Twitter, Published: February 20, 2021, Retrieved: March 1, 2021