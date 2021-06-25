Joseph Madhimba is a Zimbabwean academic and former radio personality. Madhimba used to read the news bulletins.

Career

Polytechnic of Namibia

In 2011, Madhimba was suspended at Polytechnic of Namibia where he was the head of department (HOD) for business management.

The suspension came after Joseph Madhimba accused the institution's registrar, Corneels Jafta, of, amongst others, 'very poor communication skills and is arrogant, foul-mouthed and provocative'. Madhimba also said Jafta 'has no respect for other academics and does not listen to others'.

In a letter of complaint to the Deputy Minister of Education, David Namwandi, Madhimba charged that after 19 of 33 students did not qualify for the International Marketing examination, he was summoned to Jafta's office to explain.[1]

Madhimba levelled a nepotism charge against Jafta whom he said allegedly instructed him to allow 'into a degree programme, the son of his friend who did not have the prerequisite diploma'. Madhimba said the student was struggling because he allegedly did not comply with the entry requirements.[2]