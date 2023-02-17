Difference between revisions of "Joseph Madhimba"
Latest revision as of 15:16, 17 February 2023
Joseph Madhimba is a Zimbabwean academic and former radio and television personality. Madhimba used to read the news bulletins.
Service/Career
ZBC
In August 1995, Madhimba, who was head of television news at ZBC, sued The Chronicle for $20 000 in defamation damages after the publication published a letter in November 1992. The Chronicle published the letter on its letters page suggesting Joseph Madhimba looked and sounded like a “grim death’s head”. The case was heard by Justice Bartlett in Harare in June 1995. The judge dismissed Mr Madhimba’s claims with costs. The passage in the letter to the Editor that Madhimba objected to said:
“Joseph Madhimba, who cut his teeth on those dated comments that used to disgrace the Main News in our unrepentant red days, looks and sounds like a grim death’s head. I saw him conducting an interview the other day. He smiled.”
The judgment said Madhimba alleged that the comments were intended to mean that he lacked skill and ability in discharging his duties, that his comportment was revolting, disgraceful and foolish, that he resembled gloom and death, and that he was an unwitting tool of communist forces within the country. Evidence was given during the hearing of the case by Madhimba himself and by the Editor of The Chronicle, Stephen Mpofu.
In deciding whether the remarks were defamatory, before looking at any defence, Justice Bartlett agreed to apply the same test he had set out when deciding in favour of then Attorney-General Patrick Chinamasa in his suit against Jongwe Printing and Publishing.
This required the Judge to decide whether the words complained of were, in the way they would ordinarily be understood, be capable of the meaning attributed to them, whether that was the meaning to which they would probably be reasonably understood, and finally whether the meaning was defamatory.[1]
Polytechnic of Namibia
In 2011, Madhimba was suspended at Polytechnic of Namibia where he was the head of department (HOD) for business management.
The suspension came after Joseph Madhimba accused the institution's registrar, Corneels Jafta, of, amongst others, 'very poor communication skills and is arrogant, foul-mouthed and provocative'. Madhimba also said Jafta 'has no respect for other academics and does not listen to others'.
In a letter of complaint to the Deputy Minister of Education, David Namwandi, Madhimba charged that after 19 of 33 students did not qualify for the International Marketing examination, he was summoned to Jafta's office to explain. [2]
Madhimba levelled a nepotism charge against Jafta whom he said allegedly instructed him to allow 'into a degree programme, the son of his friend who did not have the prerequisite diploma'. Madhimba said the student was struggling because he allegedly did not comply with the entry requirements. [3]
References
- ↑ The Chronicle, The Chronicle, Published: August 6, 1995, Retrieved: June 25, 2021
- ↑ DENVER KISTING, Corruption claims surface at Polytechnic, The Namibian, Published: November 7, 2011, Retrieved: June 25, 2021
- ↑ DENVER KISTING, Polytech, Madhimba woes continue, The Namibian, Published: November 17, 2011, Retrieved: June 25, 2021