In July 2018, Joseph Madzivire was elected to Ward 6 Chikomba RDC, for Zanu PF with 467 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 6 Chikomba RDC with 467 votes, beating Hilda Mazvarira of MDC Alliance with 400 votes, Cuthbert Mugariri, independent, with 88 votes, Munyaradzi Paul Tsaurayi of MDC T with 59 votes, Chenjerai Chakp, independent, with 34 votes, Tawanda Chigiya of ZIPP with 25 votes, and Elvis Musariri of PRC with 22 votes. [1]

Events

