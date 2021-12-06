Difference between revisions of "Joseph Madzivire"
In July 2018, Joseph Madzivire was elected to Ward 6 Chikomba RDC, for Zanu PF with 467 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 6 Chikomba RDC with 467 votes, beating Hilda Mazvarira of MDC Alliance with 400 votes, Cuthbert Mugariri, independent, with 88 votes, Munyaradzi Paul Tsaurayi of MDC T with 59 votes, Chenjerai Chakp, independent, with 34 votes, Tawanda Chigiya of ZIPP with 25 votes, and Elvis Musariri of PRC with 22 votes. [1]
