|description= Joseph Martin Mafusire is a Zimbabwean lawyer and a judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe. He was appointed by President Robert Mugabe in 2012. Justice Mafusire was sworn in on the 20th of December 2012, by President Robert Mugabe himself.

Armed with the information, police arrested Tendai and upon interviewing him they recovered goods worth US$1 638.<ref name="H">Prosper Dembedza, [https://www.herald.co.zw/judges-son-jailed-12-months/ Judge’s son jailed 12 months], ''The Herald'', Published: June 13, 2020, Retrieved: December 15, 2021</ref>

The police were informed that Tendai was selling the goods in Hatcliffe.

The court found that Tendai forced open the main door to his mother’s house and stole various goods and clothes valued at US$2 448.

Six months were suspended on condition of good behaviour and another six months on condition he makes restitution. Tendai Mafusire had pleaded for leniency, saying he needed the money to buy drugs. His parents had tried to use other means to reprimand him but to no avail.

On 12 June 2020, Mafusire's son '''Tendai Mafusire''' was jailed for an effective 12 months for stealing goods and clothing items worth US$2 448 from his mother. He was sentenced to 24 months by Harare provincial magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro who convicted him on his own plea of guilty to theft.

'''Joseph Martin Mafusire''' is a Zimbabwean lawyer and a judge of the [[High Court of Zimbabwe]]. He was appointed by President Robert Mugabe in 2012. Justice Mafusire was sworn in on the 20th of December 2012, by President Robert Mugabe himself. <ref name="Herald1">{{cite web |author = Daniel Nemukuyu |date = December 21, 2012 |title = President swears in four judges|work = Herald |publisher = Zimpapers |url = http://www.herald.co.zw/president-swears-in-four-judges/ |accessdate = July 6, 2017 |quote = }}</ref> Before his appointment as a judge, he had worked as a senior legal practitioner for 26 years. He was a senior partner with Scanlen and Holderness law firm.<ref name="Herald1"/> He also worked as a part-time business administration lecturer at Harare Polytechnic and the Christian College of Southern Africa. <ref name="Herald1"/>

'''Joseph Martin Mafusire''' is a Zimbabwean lawyer and a judge of the [[High Court of Zimbabwe]]. He was appointed by President Robert Mugabe in 2012. Justice Mafusire was sworn in on the 20th of December 2012, by President Robert Mugabe himself. <ref name="Herald1">{{cite web |author = Daniel Nemukuyu |date = December 21, 2012 |title = President swears in four judges|work = Herald |publisher = Zimpapers |url = http://www.herald.co.zw/president-swears-in-four-judges/ |accessdate = July 6, 2017 |quote = }}</ref> Before his appointment as a judge, he had worked as a senior legal practitioner for 26 years. He was a senior partner with Scanlen and Holderness law firm.<ref name="Herald1"/> He also worked as a part-time business administration lecturer at Harare Polytechnic and the Christian College of Southern Africa. <ref name="Herald1"/>

Joseph Martin Mafusire is a Zimbabwean lawyer and a judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe. He was appointed by President Robert Mugabe in 2012. Justice Mafusire was sworn in on the 20th of December 2012, by President Robert Mugabe himself. [1] Before his appointment as a judge, he had worked as a senior legal practitioner for 26 years. He was a senior partner with Scanlen and Holderness law firm.[1] He also worked as a part-time business administration lecturer at Harare Polytechnic and the Christian College of Southern Africa. [1]

Background

Children

On 12 June 2020, Mafusire's son Tendai Mafusire was jailed for an effective 12 months for stealing goods and clothing items worth US$2 448 from his mother. He was sentenced to 24 months by Harare provincial magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro who convicted him on his own plea of guilty to theft.

Six months were suspended on condition of good behaviour and another six months on condition he makes restitution. Tendai Mafusire had pleaded for leniency, saying he needed the money to buy drugs. His parents had tried to use other means to reprimand him but to no avail.

The court found that Tendai forced open the main door to his mother’s house and stole various goods and clothes valued at US$2 448.

The police were informed that Tendai was selling the goods in Hatcliffe.

Armed with the information, police arrested Tendai and upon interviewing him they recovered goods worth US$1 638.[2]

Education

Mafusire is a holder of a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Zimbabwe.[3]



