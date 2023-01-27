[[Respina Zinyanduko]] was appointed acting General Manager in '''February 2021''', to take over from the late [[ Joseph Mashika ]] , who was acting GM, and passed away in '''January 2021''' . <ref name=" Knives out for NRZ boss as workers demand ouster " > [https: / /thenewshawks.com/knives-out-for-nrz-boss-as-workers-demand-ouster/ Knives out for NRZ boss as workers demand ouster], The News Hawks, Published: 14 August 2021, Retrieved: 27 January 2023''</ref >

He was also the board chairman of the [[ Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe ]].<ref name=" H "/>

[[File:JOSEPH-MASHIKA-680X380.jpg|thumb|Joseph Mashika]]'''Joseph Mashika''' was the acting manager of the [[National Railways of Zimbabwe]]. He died at a private hospital in [[Harare]] on 17 January 2021 after testing positive for [[Covid-19]].

Service/Career

He was also the board chairman of the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe.[1]

Respina Zinyanduko was appointed acting General Manager in February 2021, to take over from the late Joseph Mashika, who was acting GM, and passed away in January 2021. [2]

Death

Mashika died at a private hospital in Harare on 17 January 2021 after testing positive for Covid-19. He was 44. Martin Dinha confirmed the death saying it was a great loss.

Mashika was buried at his rural home in Mhondoro.[1]