Joseph Mashika was the acting manager of the National Railways of Zimbabwe. He died at a private hospital in Harare on 17 January 2021 after testing positive for Covid-19.
[[File:JOSEPH-MASHIKA-680X380.jpg|thumb|Joseph Mashika]]'''Joseph Mashika''' was the acting manager of the [[National Railways of Zimbabwe]]. He died at a private hospital in [[Harare]] on 17 January 2021 after testing positive for [[Covid-19]].
==Career==
==Career==
==Death==
==Death==
Joseph Mashika was the acting manager of the National Railways of Zimbabwe. He died at a private hospital in Harare on 17 January 2021 after testing positive for Covid-19.
Service/Career
He was also the board chairman of the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe.[1]
Respina Zinyanduko was appointed acting General Manager in February 2021, to take over from the late Joseph Mashika, who was acting GM, and passed away in January 2021. [2]
Death
Mashika died at a private hospital in Harare on 17 January 2021 after testing positive for Covid-19. He was 44. Martin Dinha confirmed the death saying it was a great loss.
Mashika was buried at his rural home in Mhondoro.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Mukudzei Chingwere, NRZ boss succumbs to Covid-19, The Herald, Published: January 19, 2021, Retrieved: January 19, 2021
- ↑ Knives out for NRZ boss as workers demand ouster, The News Hawks, Published: 14 August 2021, Retrieved: 27 January 2023