Joseph Mashika was the acting manager of the National Railways of Zimbabwe. He died at a private hospital in Harare on 17 January 2021 after testing positive for Covid-19.
 
He was also the board chairman of the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe.
  
Joseph Mashika

Joseph Mashika was the acting manager of the National Railways of Zimbabwe. He died at a private hospital in Harare on 17 January 2021 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Service/Career

He was also the board chairman of the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe.[1]

Respina Zinyanduko was appointed acting General Manager in February 2021, to take over from the late Joseph Mashika, who was acting GM, and passed away in January 2021. [2]

Death

Mashika died at a private hospital in Harare on 17 January 2021 after testing positive for Covid-19. He was 44. Martin Dinha confirmed the death saying it was a great loss.

Mashika was buried at his rural home in Mhondoro.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Mukudzei Chingwere, NRZ boss succumbs to Covid-19, The Herald, Published: January 19, 2021, Retrieved: January 19, 2021
  2. Knives out for NRZ boss as workers demand ouster, The News Hawks, Published: 14 August 2021, Retrieved: 27 January 2023
