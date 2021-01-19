Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Joseph Mashika"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "thumb|Joseph Mashika'''Joseph Mashika''' was the acting manager of the National Railways of Zimbabwe. He died at a private hospital in...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 12:28, 19 January 2021

Joseph Mashika

Joseph Mashika was the acting manager of the National Railways of Zimbabwe. He died at a private hospital in Harare on 17 January 2021 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Career

He was also the board chairman of the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe.[1]

Death

Mashika died at a private hospital in Harare on 17 January 2021 after testing positive for Covid-19. He was 44. Martin Dinha confirmed the death saying it was a great loss.

Mashika was buried at his rural home in Mhondoro.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Mukudzei Chingwere, NRZ boss succumbs to Covid-19, The Herald, Published: January 19, 2021, Retrieved: January 19, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Joseph_Mashika&oldid=97468"