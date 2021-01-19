Joseph Mashika

Joseph Mashika was the acting manager of the National Railways of Zimbabwe. He died at a private hospital in Harare on 17 January 2021 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Career

He was also the board chairman of the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe.[1]

Death

Mashika died at a private hospital in Harare on 17 January 2021 after testing positive for Covid-19. He was 44. Martin Dinha confirmed the death saying it was a great loss.

Mashika was buried at his rural home in Mhondoro.[1]