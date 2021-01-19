Difference between revisions of "Joseph Mashika"
Joseph Mashika was the acting manager of the National Railways of Zimbabwe. He died at a private hospital in Harare on 17 January 2021 after testing positive for Covid-19.
Career
He was also the board chairman of the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe.[1]
Death
Mashika died at a private hospital in Harare on 17 January 2021 after testing positive for Covid-19. He was 44. Martin Dinha confirmed the death saying it was a great loss.
Mashika was buried at his rural home in Mhondoro.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Mukudzei Chingwere, NRZ boss succumbs to Covid-19, The Herald, Published: January 19, 2021, Retrieved: January 19, 2021