'''Joseph Mhlambi''' is a South African lawyer and a judge of the High Court. Mhlambi and two others were unveiled in Bloemfontein on Thursday, 23 February, following his appointment in January 2017.

Background

Joseph Mhlambi was born in Kroonstad.[1]

Education

Joseph Mhlambi has a B.Proc degree obtained at the University of South Africa.[1]

Career

He worked as a teacher at the Dikwena Junior Secondary School, an administrative clerk at the Tshiya Training College in Qwaqwa and also as a clerk at the Boitumelo Hospital in Kroonstad.

In 1980, Joseph Mhlambi began his legal profession as an interpreter in the Department of Justice. While working, Mhlambi studied through the University of South Africa (Unisa) until he obtained a B.Proc degree in 1986.

Mhlambi started his own law firm in 1989 and practised as a lawyer until he was appointed a High Court Judge in 2017.[1]